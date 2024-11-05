Bear Snacks Introduces 'Wildly Irresistible' Brand Plarform

The film, produced by Passion Pictures, was directed by Emmy-winning director Anna Mantzaris, who has traditionally worked in stop-motion for brands such as Apple and John Lewis. ‘Wildly Irresistible’ is Mantzaris’ first CGI animation.

This is the first campaign from The Or for BEAR Fruit Snacks since they became the brand’s creative agency of record in September 2024.

Hendrik Van Steendam, global brand director at Lotus™ Natural Foods, commented “Bear Fruit Snacks are adored by adults and children alike, not only as a result of its great fruity flavour but also due to the brand’s playful character that ignites imagination. The Or has beautifully captured the brand’s essence through ‘Wildly Irresistible’, taking the brand to the next level with a campaign that appeals to health-conscious adults by highlighting fruity goodness that kids love to eat.”

Jacob Hellström, creative director at The Or, said, “BEARr Fruit Snacks are a staple for kids and grown-ups alike. We’ve built a platform that embraces their irresistible fruity nature, breathing life into the bear mascot in a way that will endure for years. This is The Or’s first major animated feature, and it’s been a joy to create the ‘Wildly Irresistible’ world—a place that taps into young imagination and entertains Bear fans, young and old. I can’t wait to see what kind of mischief our Bear gets up to.”

Anna Mantzaris, director, Passion Pictures “Developing the Bear’s personality was a fascinating challenge. It was important for me to give him real depth – to find that sweet spot of humour, and to allow him to experience a full range of emotions, from irritation and sadness to surprise and uncertainty. I wanted him to feel like a character with many possibilities.

It was a joy to bring the Bear to life through CGI animation. It's a different process than stop motion, but the goal is the same – to find the performance within the character. Breathing life into a new character is always a rewarding experience. And seeing the Bear emerge with such personality through this new medium was incredibly exciting."

Credits

The Or

Dan Morris - Executive Creative Director

Charlene Chandrasekaran - Executive Creative Director

Jacob Hellström - Creative Director

Tom Snell - Creative

Dylan Hartigan - Creative

Sarah Oberman - Strategy Partner

Zoe D’Avignon - Strategy Director

Metz ti Bryan - Production Partner

Ruth Armitt - Producer

Paulo Salomao - Managing Partner

Mitch Lovich - Group Brand Director

Moses Odubiyi - Project Manager

Izzy Finkler - Brand Manager

Lotus Bakeries

Isabelle Maes – CMO Lotus Bakeries and CEO Lotus Natural Foods

Hendrik Van Steendam - Global Brand Director Natural Foods

Maria Roca – Global Marketing Manager BEAR

Camila Carrascal – Junior Global Brand Manager BEAR



Passion Pictures

Director - Anna Mantzaris

Executive Producer - Anna Cunnington

Head of Production - Juliette Stern

Line Producer - Megan Plane

Production Coordinator - Soulla Josephides

Production Assistants - Reem Mokhtar, Karlos Green, Violeta Fellay

CG Supervisor - Khaled Pamir

Animation Supervisor - Aldo Gagliardi

Production Design - Jakub Gryglicki, Irene Navarro

Character Design - Crystal Kung, Rose Gallerand, Petra Lili Szilagyi

Background Design - Sofia Galang

Concept Art - Jakub Vondra, Dan Lambert

Storyboard Lead - Anna Mantzaris, Barry Reynolds

Animatic - Anna Mantzaris

Editing - Clementine March, Trushna Patel, Ashley White

Modelling - Mattias Bjurstrom, Adrien Rouquie, Jakub Vondra, Michael Hoeft

Texturing & Shading - Sophie Blayrat, Piotr Orlinski, James Nardelli

Riggin - Minimo, Melina

Fur Groom - Sabrina Magnano, Lauren Sanson

Animation - Rosie Ashforth, Magali Barbe, Marta Pevida

SFX & SIM - Colin Perrett, Sabrina Magnano, Tyler Daniells

Lighting & Rendering - Sandra Scholz, Khaled Pamir

Compositing - Claudia Vilcu, Emma Gaillien

Matte / Background Painting - Irene Navarro

Graphics - Marcos Fernandes

Post Production - StoneDogs

Executive Producer - Richard Hawkins & Joe West

Colourist - Mark Meadows

Smoke - Davie Kiddie & Brian Carbin

Creative Outpost (Audio Post Production)

Senior Audio Producer - Caroline McNally-Smith

Senior Sound Designer - Alex Wilson-Thame