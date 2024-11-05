Bear Snacks Introduces 'Wildly Irresistible' Brand Plarform
With creative agency The Or, the snack brand looks to highlight its healthy snacks for kids that are 100 per cent fruit
05 November 2024
BEAR Fruit Snacks, part of the Lotus Bakeries portfolio, has unveiled its bold new brand platform, ‘Wildly Irresistible’, staking its claim in kids' healthy snacking as the only 100% fruit snack worth the hype.
Developed by creative shop The Or, ‘Wildly Irresistible’ also debuts the brand’s relaunch of its mascot.
To launch the platform, The Or has created a 30-second film which follows a fruit-obsessed bear who can’t resist the 100% fruit BEAR Fruit Snacks. His peaceful and refined life in his cosy cave is shattered every time he catches a whiff of the deliciously irresistible snack, drawing him into a frenzied race to reach the fruity snack before it is consumed.
The campaign turns advertising into entertainment, aiming to increase awareness by appealing to both parents and children by using CGI animation to bring the brand’s character to life.
The film, produced by Passion Pictures, was directed by Emmy-winning director Anna Mantzaris, who has traditionally worked in stop-motion for brands such as Apple and John Lewis. ‘Wildly Irresistible’ is Mantzaris’ first CGI animation.
This is the first campaign from The Or for BEAR Fruit Snacks since they became the brand’s creative agency of record in September 2024.
Hendrik Van Steendam, global brand director at Lotus™ Natural Foods, commented “Bear Fruit Snacks are adored by adults and children alike, not only as a result of its great fruity flavour but also due to the brand’s playful character that ignites imagination. The Or has beautifully captured the brand’s essence through ‘Wildly Irresistible’, taking the brand to the next level with a campaign that appeals to health-conscious adults by highlighting fruity goodness that kids love to eat.”
Jacob Hellström, creative director at The Or, said, “BEARr Fruit Snacks are a staple for kids and grown-ups alike. We’ve built a platform that embraces their irresistible fruity nature, breathing life into the bear mascot in a way that will endure for years. This is The Or’s first major animated feature, and it’s been a joy to create the ‘Wildly Irresistible’ world—a place that taps into young imagination and entertains Bear fans, young and old. I can’t wait to see what kind of mischief our Bear gets up to.”
Anna Mantzaris, director, Passion Pictures “Developing the Bear’s personality was a fascinating challenge. It was important for me to give him real depth – to find that sweet spot of humour, and to allow him to experience a full range of emotions, from irritation and sadness to surprise and uncertainty. I wanted him to feel like a character with many possibilities.
It was a joy to bring the Bear to life through CGI animation. It's a different process than stop motion, but the goal is the same – to find the performance within the character. Breathing life into a new character is always a rewarding experience. And seeing the Bear emerge with such personality through this new medium was incredibly exciting."
