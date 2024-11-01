Taco Bell Transforms Uni Student's Accommodation

Jessica Kleinert, head of marketing at Taco Bell UK said: “Students are the backbone of our late-night cravings, but rising costs are making it hard for them to enjoy student life fully. The Or have created a fun and completely unique solution that taps into the beautifully wild world of fandoms."

Dan Morris, executive creative director at The Or commented “In my days as a student I witnessed many accommodation atrocities. However, Taccomodation will have students in Leeds talking for all the right reasons. This stunning redesign emulates the true Taco Bell experience, with everything from menu boards to reusable cutlery and even sauce packets.”

Leeds University undergrad, Arabelle Holme, added: “My housemates and I always grab a Taco Bell between lectures or during a night out, so now we have the full experience in our own kitchen. We are the only flat in Leeds that can boast it has its very own Taco Bell, and we can’t wait to invite mates over this Halloween to enjoy the full experience!”

Credits

The Or

Dan Morris - Executive Creative Director

Charlene Chandrasekaran - Executive Creative Director

Tom Snell - Creative

Dylan Hartigan - Creative

Metz ti Bryan - Production Partner

Ayoade Bambgoye - Senior Strategist

Mitch Lovich - Group Brand Director

Moses Odubiyi - Project Manager

Taco Bell

Jessica Kleinert - Head of Marketing

Melissa Weston - Brand Manager

Katie Roebuck - Brand Manager