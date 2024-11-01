Taco Bell Transforms Uni Student's Accommodation
Working with The Or, its biggest fan and University of Leeds student had their accommodation turned into taco-heaven for the price of a burrito
01 November 2024
Taco Bell has transformed a Leeds student digs into a Taco-themed haven, just in time for Halloween.
Developed by creative company The Or, Tacommodation is a Taco Bell-themed student flat that brings the magic of Taco Bell to the home. The digs have been kitted out with details found in Taco Bell restaurants, including menu boards, ordering screens installed in the kitchen, and reusable cutlery and trays.
Leeds University’s biggest Taco Bell fan is the lucky tenant, who will have their rent covered by the restaurant for the rest of the academic year, all for the price of a burrito, £1.99.
Jessica Kleinert, head of marketing at Taco Bell UK said: “Students are the backbone of our late-night cravings, but rising costs are making it hard for them to enjoy student life fully. The Or have created a fun and completely unique solution that taps into the beautifully wild world of fandoms."
Dan Morris, executive creative director at The Or commented “In my days as a student I witnessed many accommodation atrocities. However, Taccomodation will have students in Leeds talking for all the right reasons. This stunning redesign emulates the true Taco Bell experience, with everything from menu boards to reusable cutlery and even sauce packets.”
Leeds University undergrad, Arabelle Holme, added: “My housemates and I always grab a Taco Bell between lectures or during a night out, so now we have the full experience in our own kitchen. We are the only flat in Leeds that can boast it has its very own Taco Bell, and we can’t wait to invite mates over this Halloween to enjoy the full experience!”
Credits
The Or
Dan Morris - Executive Creative Director
Charlene Chandrasekaran - Executive Creative Director
Tom Snell - Creative
Dylan Hartigan - Creative
Metz ti Bryan - Production Partner
Ayoade Bambgoye - Senior Strategist
Mitch Lovich - Group Brand Director
Moses Odubiyi - Project Manager
Taco Bell
Jessica Kleinert - Head of Marketing
Melissa Weston - Brand Manager
Katie Roebuck - Brand Manager