EE's Game-Changing Kit for Every Gamer

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, comments: “Having the right kit can make or break a gamer’s experience, and what makes the ideal gaming setup, is as unique as the player themselves. This campaign captures the diversity of playstyles and the variety of kit used by real gamers in their real life settings. As part of our ongoing ambition to be the UK’s no. 1 destination for gaming, our range of kit bundles have been curated to guarantee that any player, on any network can find what they need at the EE Game Store.”

Set to the iconic soundtrack of "Cowgirl" by Underworld, the film underscores EE’s ongoing dedication to celebrating British music in its brand campaigns. Over the past year, this commitment has become one of EE’s campaign hallmarks, each thoughtfully paired with standout tracks such as The Pet Shop Boys ‘Left to My Own Devices’ and Echo and The Bunnymen’s ‘The Killing Moon’, that amplify the emotional impact and cultural resonance of their messaging.

Will John, ECD, Saatchi & Saatchi says “Our campaign is a celebration of real British gaming personalities and the unique routines they follow before diving into a game. The rituals. The tics. The religious-like preparations that different players go through. It shows EE gets them and has a bespoke curated kit made for them - to up their game.”

The new EE Game Store campaign is complemented by four bespoke gaming kit bundles; the baller, the racer, the slayer and the side-quester. The four unique bundles, featuring a range of games and accessories and available for all on the EE Game Store, have been curated to elevate the gaming experience for the wide variety of playstyles showcased in the campaign. The campaign aims to show that the EE Game Store has game-changing kit for any player, on any network.

The OOH, launching on November 18th, extends this message by showcasing a range of gaming avatars alongside the tagline ‘Game-Changing Kit for Every Gamer’. Every avatar on the posters embodies individual details, personalities, and styles to resonate with a wide range of gamers.

The campaign will run across broadcast video on demand (BVOD), video on demand (VOD), social media and digital audio. Key BVOD placements include Channel 4, ITV and Nexus Ad TV, ensuring the campaign reaches gamers across the UK. An influencer-led campaign, created by Boomerang, will run across Instagram, TikTok & Twitch.