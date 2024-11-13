EE Guy Playing Game

EE's Game-Changing Kit for Every Gamer

Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, the latest campaign highlights the diversity of gaming and the perfect setup to match

By Creative Salon

13 November 2024

EE, in collaboration with Saatchi & Saatchi, Boomerang, and GroupM, is empowering gamers to elevate their game. By offering a wide range of gaming kit through the EE Game Store, the company recognizes that every gamer is unique and needs the right setup to reach their full potential.

At the heart of the campaign is Battle Stations, a visually dynamic 60-second film that immerses viewers in the diverse world of gamers — from racers and slayers, to ballers and side-questers. The film, which features social media influencers Danny Aarons and Iamangelika, shifts between unique personas; each gamer is shown setting up and getting in the zone, with their personal preferences springing to life as they transition into full game mode. Each scene transforms everyday spaces into customised “battle stations” designed to reflect each player’s character and tailored to maximise their experience. With curated gaming bundles, EE makes it easy for gamers to create the perfect environment, tailored to their playstyle.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, comments: “Having the right kit can make or break a gamer’s experience, and what makes the ideal gaming setup, is as unique as the player themselves. This campaign captures the diversity of playstyles and the variety of kit used by real gamers in their real life settings. As part of our ongoing ambition to be the UK’s no. 1 destination for gaming, our range of kit bundles have been curated to guarantee that any player, on any network can find what they need at the EE Game Store.”

Set to the iconic soundtrack of "Cowgirl" by Underworld, the film underscores EE’s ongoing dedication to celebrating British music in its brand campaigns. Over the past year, this commitment has become one of EE’s campaign hallmarks, each thoughtfully paired with standout tracks such as The Pet Shop Boys ‘Left to My Own Devices’ and Echo and The Bunnymen’s ‘The Killing Moon’, that amplify the emotional impact and cultural resonance of their messaging.

Will John, ECD, Saatchi & Saatchi says “Our campaign is a celebration of real British gaming personalities and the unique routines they follow before diving into a game. The rituals. The tics. The religious-like preparations that different players go through. It shows EE gets them and has a bespoke curated kit made for them - to up their game.”

The new EE Game Store campaign is complemented by four bespoke gaming kit bundles; the baller, the racer, the slayer and the side-quester. The four unique bundles, featuring a range of games and accessories and available for all on the EE Game Store, have been curated to elevate the gaming experience for the wide variety of playstyles showcased in the campaign. The campaign aims to show that the EE Game Store has game-changing kit for any player, on any network.

The OOH, launching on November 18th, extends this message by showcasing a range of gaming avatars alongside the tagline ‘Game-Changing Kit for Every Gamer’. Every avatar on the posters embodies individual details, personalities, and styles to resonate with a wide range of gamers.

The campaign will run across broadcast video on demand (BVOD), video on demand (VOD), social media and digital audio. Key BVOD placements include Channel 4, ITV and Nexus Ad TV, ensuring the campaign reaches gamers across the UK. An influencer-led campaign, created by Boomerang, will run across Instagram, TikTok & Twitch.

  • Westfield OOH Board

    1/2

  • Holland Park OOH Board

    2/2

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: EE Kit for Every Gamer

CLIENT: EE

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi

Publicis Groupe UK CCO: Ben Mooge

Executive Creative Director: Will John

Creative Team: Rory Peyton Jones, Elliot Lee

Executive Design Director: Nathan Crawford

Head of Design: James Crickmore

Senior Designer: Simon Hadassi

Designer: James Goodwin Davies

Planning Partner: Olivia Stubbings

Planning Director: Will Moore

Senior Social Strategist: Ciaran McManus

Managing Director: Jonathan Tapper

Business Lead: Eilidh McGregor

Account Director: James Graham

Account Manager: Lupien Troelstra

Agency Senior Producer AV: Barney Ferguson

Agency Senior Producer OOH: Lizzie Mabbott

Agency Production Assistant: Aljoe Joby

SOCIAL AGENCY: Boomerang

Art Director: Shaun Maclennan

Copywriter: Pete Ashworth

Business Lead: Emma Hibbitt

Account Direction: Joanna Saywood

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: GroupM

Planning Director: Meghan Royden

Planning Senior Exec: Benjamin Pearson

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Love Song

Director: Louis McCourt

MD: Shirley O’Connor

EP: Ellie Goodwin

Creative Director: Daniel Wolfe

Producer: Lee Groombridge

DOP: Harry Wheeler

Edit: The Quarry

Editor: Paul Watts

Edit Assistant: Roman Kuznets

Edit Producer: Tor Adams

Post Production: Stray.ldn

VFX / stray.ldn

VFX Sup & CD: Dan Williams

EP: Misha Stanford-Harris

Compositors: Alan Maiden

CG Supervisor: Fin Crowther

Big Farmer (Avatars): Modelling, VFX and Animation - Big Farmer

Colour: ETC

Colourist: Jason Wallis

Head of Colour: Oliver Whitworth

Sound: Factory

Audio Post Production: Factory

Creative Director (Audio): Anthony Moore

Sound design and mix: James Utting

Audio producer: Beth Massey

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.