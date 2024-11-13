EE's Game-Changing Kit for Every Gamer
Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, the latest campaign highlights the diversity of gaming and the perfect setup to match
13 November 2024
EE, in collaboration with Saatchi & Saatchi, Boomerang, and GroupM, is empowering gamers to elevate their game. By offering a wide range of gaming kit through the EE Game Store, the company recognizes that every gamer is unique and needs the right setup to reach their full potential.
At the heart of the campaign is Battle Stations, a visually dynamic 60-second film that immerses viewers in the diverse world of gamers — from racers and slayers, to ballers and side-questers. The film, which features social media influencers Danny Aarons and Iamangelika, shifts between unique personas; each gamer is shown setting up and getting in the zone, with their personal preferences springing to life as they transition into full game mode. Each scene transforms everyday spaces into customised “battle stations” designed to reflect each player’s character and tailored to maximise their experience. With curated gaming bundles, EE makes it easy for gamers to create the perfect environment, tailored to their playstyle.
Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, comments: “Having the right kit can make or break a gamer’s experience, and what makes the ideal gaming setup, is as unique as the player themselves. This campaign captures the diversity of playstyles and the variety of kit used by real gamers in their real life settings. As part of our ongoing ambition to be the UK’s no. 1 destination for gaming, our range of kit bundles have been curated to guarantee that any player, on any network can find what they need at the EE Game Store.”
Set to the iconic soundtrack of "Cowgirl" by Underworld, the film underscores EE’s ongoing dedication to celebrating British music in its brand campaigns. Over the past year, this commitment has become one of EE’s campaign hallmarks, each thoughtfully paired with standout tracks such as The Pet Shop Boys ‘Left to My Own Devices’ and Echo and The Bunnymen’s ‘The Killing Moon’, that amplify the emotional impact and cultural resonance of their messaging.
Will John, ECD, Saatchi & Saatchi says “Our campaign is a celebration of real British gaming personalities and the unique routines they follow before diving into a game. The rituals. The tics. The religious-like preparations that different players go through. It shows EE gets them and has a bespoke curated kit made for them - to up their game.”
The new EE Game Store campaign is complemented by four bespoke gaming kit bundles; the baller, the racer, the slayer and the side-quester. The four unique bundles, featuring a range of games and accessories and available for all on the EE Game Store, have been curated to elevate the gaming experience for the wide variety of playstyles showcased in the campaign. The campaign aims to show that the EE Game Store has game-changing kit for any player, on any network.
The OOH, launching on November 18th, extends this message by showcasing a range of gaming avatars alongside the tagline ‘Game-Changing Kit for Every Gamer’. Every avatar on the posters embodies individual details, personalities, and styles to resonate with a wide range of gamers.
The campaign will run across broadcast video on demand (BVOD), video on demand (VOD), social media and digital audio. Key BVOD placements include Channel 4, ITV and Nexus Ad TV, ensuring the campaign reaches gamers across the UK. An influencer-led campaign, created by Boomerang, will run across Instagram, TikTok & Twitch.
1/2
2/2
Credits
CAMPAIGN TITLE: EE Kit for Every Gamer
CLIENT: EE
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi
Publicis Groupe UK CCO: Ben Mooge
Executive Creative Director: Will John
Creative Team: Rory Peyton Jones, Elliot Lee
Executive Design Director: Nathan Crawford
Head of Design: James Crickmore
Senior Designer: Simon Hadassi
Designer: James Goodwin Davies
Planning Partner: Olivia Stubbings
Planning Director: Will Moore
Senior Social Strategist: Ciaran McManus
Managing Director: Jonathan Tapper
Business Lead: Eilidh McGregor
Account Director: James Graham
Account Manager: Lupien Troelstra
Agency Senior Producer AV: Barney Ferguson
Agency Senior Producer OOH: Lizzie Mabbott
Agency Production Assistant: Aljoe Joby
SOCIAL AGENCY: Boomerang
Art Director: Shaun Maclennan
Copywriter: Pete Ashworth
Business Lead: Emma Hibbitt
Account Direction: Joanna Saywood
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: GroupM
Planning Director: Meghan Royden
Planning Senior Exec: Benjamin Pearson
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Love Song
Director: Louis McCourt
MD: Shirley O’Connor
EP: Ellie Goodwin
Creative Director: Daniel Wolfe
Producer: Lee Groombridge
DOP: Harry Wheeler
Edit: The Quarry
Editor: Paul Watts
Edit Assistant: Roman Kuznets
Edit Producer: Tor Adams
Post Production: Stray.ldn
VFX / stray.ldn
VFX Sup & CD: Dan Williams
EP: Misha Stanford-Harris
Compositors: Alan Maiden
CG Supervisor: Fin Crowther
Big Farmer (Avatars): Modelling, VFX and Animation - Big Farmer
Colour: ETC
Colourist: Jason Wallis
Head of Colour: Oliver Whitworth
Sound: Factory
Audio Post Production: Factory
Creative Director (Audio): Anthony Moore
Sound design and mix: James Utting
Audio producer: Beth Massey