Daisy, Daisy give us your bank details - don't

We've probably all come across elderly relatives like Daisy, the kindly but long-winded and slightly irritating AI-created star of VCCP's latest campaign for O2.

We're likely to also have come across phone scammers (O2 research suggests one in five of us are targeted every week), and sadly the elderly are more susceptible than most. The vile scammers think they are easy targets.

Daisy is fighting back on behalf of us all. Created in association with VCCP's specialist AI division faith and based on a real-life granny of a VCCP staff member, she's using AI to keep scammers on the line with pointless conversations and nuggets of banality that ties them up from targeting the really vulnerable.