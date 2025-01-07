How Cadbury Is Rewriting Brand Engagement with User-Generated Content

For more than 200 years, Cadbury has been building emotional connections with consumers. Now, the world-famous chocolatier is redefining how it connects with its audience—by putting the advertising spotlight on its customers.

Through two recent campaigns; the heartwarming Christmas activations and the artificial intelligence-powered 'Yours For 200 Years' celebration, Cadbury has embraced the power of user-generated content (UGC) to strengthen its bond with the British public.

Whether its inviting fans to become part of its history or celebrating the real moments that make Christmas magical, Cadbury is making has begun making its customers the stars of the show.

These campaigns are not just about commemorating milestones; they’re about giving the public a seat at the table and showcasing the authentic, personal connections that make the brand a beloved part of everyday life.

"We are inviting the public to be a part of our posters, developing a tool that celebrates not only the rich heritage of Cadbury but also our relationship with the public," explains marketing director Phil Warfield.

Putting Fans At The Front Of 200 Years of Chocolate History

Cadbury’s first venture into UGC came with the brand’s 200th anniversary celebrations. Building on the 'Yours For 200 Years' campaign, created by VCCP and its digital experience agency Bernadette, ‘My Cadbury Era’ used UGC to bring people into the brand's storied history.

The free Gen AI tool allows users to upload selfies and place themselves in iconic Cadbury ads, becoming part of the brand's heritage.

“My Cadbury Era is a product of human design and creativity which was boosted by Gen-AI technology to make something that wasn’t previously possible - using cutting edge techniques to bring something from the archives up to date and into a modern environment," outlines Jonny Goodall, chief design officer at Bernadette.