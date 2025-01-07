How Cadbury Is Rewriting Brand Engagement with User-Generated Content
Through selfies and family pictures, Cadbury has found a powerful new route to create authentic consumer connections
07 January 2025
For more than 200 years, Cadbury has been building emotional connections with consumers. Now, the world-famous chocolatier is redefining how it connects with its audience—by putting the advertising spotlight on its customers.
Through two recent campaigns; the heartwarming Christmas activations and the artificial intelligence-powered 'Yours For 200 Years' celebration, Cadbury has embraced the power of user-generated content (UGC) to strengthen its bond with the British public.
Whether its inviting fans to become part of its history or celebrating the real moments that make Christmas magical, Cadbury is making has begun making its customers the stars of the show.
These campaigns are not just about commemorating milestones; they’re about giving the public a seat at the table and showcasing the authentic, personal connections that make the brand a beloved part of everyday life.
"We are inviting the public to be a part of our posters, developing a tool that celebrates not only the rich heritage of Cadbury but also our relationship with the public," explains marketing director Phil Warfield.
Putting Fans At The Front Of 200 Years of Chocolate History
Cadbury’s first venture into UGC came with the brand’s 200th anniversary celebrations. Building on the 'Yours For 200 Years' campaign, created by VCCP and its digital experience agency Bernadette, ‘My Cadbury Era’ used UGC to bring people into the brand's storied history.
The free Gen AI tool allows users to upload selfies and place themselves in iconic Cadbury ads, becoming part of the brand's heritage.
“My Cadbury Era is a product of human design and creativity which was boosted by Gen-AI technology to make something that wasn’t previously possible - using cutting edge techniques to bring something from the archives up to date and into a modern environment," outlines Jonny Goodall, chief design officer at Bernadette.
This approach to UGC not only celebrates the brand’s legacy but also invites the public to engage in a fun, interactive way.
Elise Burditt, senior marketing director at Mondelēz, adds: “Cadbury has a very special relationship with the UK. So for us, it felt right to turn the spotlight back to the nation. Our ‘Your Cadbury Photos’ campaign shows how Cadbury products have been present in people’s lives in moments big and small for generations, in a truly authentic way.”
The tool uses AI technology to reimagine classic Cadbury ads with participants’ likenesses, blending nostalgia with modern creativity.
By integrating user-generated content into the celebration of its anniversary, Cadbury deepened its connection with the audience, making them feel as though they were part of the brand's long-standing story.
Celebrating Real Christmas Moments
Following up from 'My Cadbury Era', the brand's 2024 Advent calander campaign marks a shift towards celebrating authentic, everyday moments over the polished portrayals often seen in festive advertising. Through its 'What Are You Counting Down To?' campaign, Cadbury invites the public to share their unique countdown traditions, from setting up the Christmas tree to enjoying festive family dinners. These real-life moments form the basis of 24 unique out-of-home executions.
Frances Leach, creative director at VCCP London, says: “Playing Pie Face after Christmas dinner, for me, is the best bit of Christmas. When else can I legitimately deliver a face full of spray cream to a family member? Our new Cadbury Advent Calendar campaign acknowledges that the ‘thing’ we are counting down to is often deeply personal."
By tapping into these personal rituals, while further strengthening its connection with the UK public, it is also presenting itself as a staple of the nation’s festive traditions.
Emma Paxton, marketing manager at Mondelēz, explains: "We wanted to show a real Christmas, not the overly curated Christmas you see on Instagram. We are a fabric of the nation brand and wanted to reflect everyday Britain in this campaign."
This emphasis on user-generated content makes the campaign feel authentic and relatable, as it reflects the diversity of familiar family holiday experiences.
The brand also recognises the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape. "Our Cadbury Advent Calendar is a real gem; an iconic Christmas product that is an integral part of the season," Paxton reflects.
However, with category penetration stagnating, Cadbury says that it sees an opportunity to re-energize the product. Drawing on ethnographic research about the personal and plural nature of Christmas, the team seeks to celebrate the small, meaningful moments rather than the blockbuster spectacles often associated with the season. In doing so, the Advent Calendar has become more than just a product—it serves as a vehicle for shared memories and personal connection.
Fueling Long-Term Growth And Brand Loyalty
A commitment to authenticity isn't new for Cadbury. Since the launch of the brand's 'Secret Santa Postal Service' campaign in 2018, it has engaged over three million participants, setting the stage for long-term brand growth.
"We are committed to Secret Santa for the long term," states Paxton. "Each year, we build on the core. We speak a lot about compound creativity—staying true to what we’re about and driving home the same message year after year." This consistency in messaging results in impressive outcomes, including topping Kantar’s 2024 Christmas rankings for consumer response and securing a spot on YouTube’s 2024 Christmas Ads Leaderboard.
Looking ahead, Cadbury’s partnership with its agency team, VCCP, remains key to its ongoing success. Paxton and Burditt credit the creative collaboration to a foundation of trust, respect, and shared ambition. "Creating an environment which is built on trust and mutual respect where both parties feel comfortable challenging each other" is crucial to maintaining a long-lasting and productive relationship.
This strategic approach not only drives brand engagement but also leads to real-world sales impact. Burditt notes, "We don’t see them as mutually exclusive. Everything we do is rooted in generosity."
Whether it’s the Mum’s Birthday campaign, which tells a story of giving, or the Big Win-Win initiative that lets customers share prizes with local shopkeepers, each effort plays a distinct role, but they all stem from the same core idea. These campaigns don’t just aim for short-term sales; they build the brand in a meaningful way while keeping generosity at the forefront. It’s this central, flexible brand idea that ties everything together, extending beyond communications to shape its digital presence, product development, and even internal culture.