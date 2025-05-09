National Lottery Spotlights Scratchcard Scavenger Hunt
Created by VCCP, the work brings to life the fun, interactive role that scratchcards play in real-world social moments
09 May 2025
Today Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, returns with a bold new integrated summer campaign for Scratchcards, ‘Add Some Play’. Developed by creative agency VCCP, with the media strategy by Hearts & Science, this campaign celebrates the entertaining ways adults come together to play games. It brings to life the fun, interactive role that Scratchcards play in real-world social moments.
‘Add Some Play’ aims to reposition Scratchcards for a new generation of players. By anchoring the creative in shared experience and relatable playfulness, the campaign seeks to grow appeal beyond regular players. It builds on the insight that Scratchcards can spark connection and shared fun in group settings. As the latest installment of Add Some Play’, which launched last Christmas, the campaign underlines how Scratchcards can bring fun to an everyday moment.
VCCP’s global content studio Girl&Bear worked with director Ben Taylor and MindsEye Films to bring the campaign to life. The campaign was ideated by Katy Stanage and Alice Marani. The film follows a group of friends on a weekend getaway playing a game of ‘Scratchcard Scavenger Hunt’ - where they go searching for a hidden Scratchcard. The search sees them riffling within cupboards, under plants and behind books, showing how a Scratchcard can turn a simple game into a moment of shared fun and joy. Excitement builds throughout as the friendship group’s competitiveness reveals itself, with friendly competition adding to the joyful chaos. One friend gently pushes the other who shifts in her seat, accidentally revealing the hidden Scratchcard which she has been sitting on the whole time. The film comes to an end, centring on the Scratchcard’s numbers being revealed.
The campaign also features a social-first execution created by Girl&Bear and VCCP’s in-house content creators. The film’s focus on real groups of friends enjoying a night of bingo, capturing authentic, unscripted moments that show how Scratchcards can slot naturally into the fabric of social life.
Running across TV, social, retail and digital out of home, the integrated campaign continues the reappraisal of Scratchcards as it celebrates Scratchcards as an accessible, light-hearted way to bring people together in everyday moments. Digital out of home deliverables were designed and animated by VCCP's digital experience agency Bernadette. Media planning and buying was led by media agency Hearts & Science.
Ben Brown, Head of Media and Channel Activation, Allwyn: “Scratchcards have always been a bit of quiet fun - we saw an opportunity to show how they can bring a bit of joy to everyday social moments too. ‘Add Some Play’ is all about adding some play to everyday moments, with this instalment putting a game of ‘Scratchcard Scavenger Hunt’ at the centre of a summer getaway with friends.”
Darren Bailes, Global CCO at VCCP, added: “We wanted to take the joy of Scratchcards and inject it into real, spontaneous moments - on a weekend away with mates, at bingo with friends. It’s a light-hearted campaign with real warmth, all about showing how a simple idea can create a spark of connection.”
Jonathan Price, Client Partner at Hearts & Science, added: added: “The latest instalment of ‘Add Some Play’ reminds us that adults need to make time for fun. By using a mix of media to suggest different moments where Scratchcards can bring people together, we aim to drive demand but also to change how people think about the brand over the longer term.”
