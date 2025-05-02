Gong Cha Creates Mini Bubble Tea World With Gen AI
The AI-powered campaign, created by VCCP's faith, celebrates its latest product innovation, Mini Pearls
02 May 2025
Global bubble tea brand Gong cha unveils an imaginative new Gen AI campaign ‘Mini Pearl Adventures’ to launch its latest product innovation, Mini Pearls, created by VCCP’s AI creative agency faith and digital experience agency, Bernadette.
The social-first campaign taps into the global trend of miniature food fascination and Asian dessert culture, celebrating Gong cha’s pioneering spirit and bringing to life its ‘mini but mighty’ flavours. The campaign harnesses the power of GenAI to create an enchanting, fully immersive ‘mini world’ experience across TikTok, Instagram.
Centred around a fully GenAI-crafted Mini World, the campaign invites viewers to journey inside the pearls themselves, discovering whimsical landscapes where pearl-shaped clouds, mango milk rivers and strawberry waterfalls bring the mighty flavours of Mini Pearls to life.
At the heart of the campaign is a vibrant, AI-crafted miniature universe where giant strawberries tower over tiny pearl citizens, mango rivers flow through pastel valleys and glistening pearl clouds drift through kawaii-inspired skies. Through surprising and delightful narratives - from a playful pearl rain to Mini Pearl sunsets - the content invites viewers on a journey inside one of the Mini Pearls themselves, celebrating the flavour in every mini pearl.
While the campaign was a collaborative effort spanning across VCCP, it was led and driven by faith, who also created the strategy for the campaign. The creative idea came from VCCP’s social team, while faith and Bernadette brought the surreal mini world to life using GenAI. Our prompt engineer used the latest GenAI tools, working with a motion designer to refine the final output.
The launch aligns with key global cultural moments, such as National Bubble Tea Day, International Children’s Day and Mother’s Day, to amplify reach and engagement across Japan, USA, Mexico, Taiwan, Malaysia, and 18 other global markets.
Ana Guemes, Global Senior Marketing Director at Gong cha, said: “At Gong cha, we believe every tea experience should be tasty, fun, and full of surprises - and that’s exactly what we brewed up with our brand-new, social-first campaign ‘Mini Pearl Adventures’. The campaign brings to life our Mini Pearl product through the world of GenAI by faith, complementing our unique mini pearl with mighty flavours. Together, we built a bold, scalable campaign that’s as fun as it is unforgettable!”
Kerry Howell, Managing Partner at faith & Bernadette from VCCP, said: “The campaign is a testament to the emerging power of GenAI as a tool for creativity. While crafting an entirely AI-generated Mini World posed unique challenges – with unpredictable outputs and intricate refinement stages – VCCP, faith and Bernadette’s integrated team of planners, creatives, motion designers, and prompt engineers combined human ingenuity with AI speed to deliver a high-quality campaign in a fraction of the usual production time and budget.”
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Mini Pearl Adventures
CLIENT: Gong cha
ADVERTISING AGENCY: faith, VCCP, Bernadette
CONTENT CREATOR: Lucy Cooper, Yasmin Mather
INNOVATION LEAD: Peter Gasston
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Will Aslett, Ben Hopkins, Morten Legarth
PROMP ENGINEER: Gabriele Lanzafame
MOTION DESIGNER: Andy Potts, Štěpán Sebastián Hlouch
PLANNER: Liberty Covill
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Mai Trinh
PROJECT DIRECTOR: Ravi Patel
ACCOUNT COORDINATOR: Chloe Oh
MANAGING PARTNER: Kerry Howell