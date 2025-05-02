Gong Cha Creates Mini Bubble Tea World With Gen AI

Global bubble tea brand Gong cha unveils an imaginative new Gen AI campaign ‘Mini Pearl Adventures’ to launch its latest product innovation, Mini Pearls, created by VCCP’s AI creative agency faith and digital experience agency, Bernadette.

The social-first campaign taps into the global trend of miniature food fascination and Asian dessert culture, celebrating Gong cha’s pioneering spirit and bringing to life its ‘mini but mighty’ flavours. The campaign harnesses the power of GenAI to create an enchanting, fully immersive ‘mini world’ experience across TikTok, Instagram.

Centred around a fully GenAI-crafted Mini World, the campaign invites viewers to journey inside the pearls themselves, discovering whimsical landscapes where pearl-shaped clouds, mango milk rivers and strawberry waterfalls bring the mighty flavours of Mini Pearls to life.

At the heart of the campaign is a vibrant, AI-crafted miniature universe where giant strawberries tower over tiny pearl citizens, mango rivers flow through pastel valleys and glistening pearl clouds drift through kawaii-inspired skies. Through surprising and delightful narratives - from a playful pearl rain to Mini Pearl sunsets - the content invites viewers on a journey inside one of the Mini Pearls themselves, celebrating the flavour in every mini pearl.