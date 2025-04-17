Walkers Swap Out Chocolate For The Next Best Thing

In the latest of a series of tactical campaigns from Walker's, following on from the brand's April Fools colour swap activation, the nation's favourite crisp brand's latest campaign suggests itself as a savoury alternative, putting an Easter-egg shaped crisp at the centre of a creative campaign, running on social and in The Metro today.

