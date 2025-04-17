'For when you've had enough of chocolate' with a crisp shaped like an Easter egg

Walkers Swap Out Chocolate For The Next Best Thing

Created by VCCP, the campaign pokes fun at wanting something different this Easter

By Creative Salon

17 April 2025

In the latest of a series of tactical campaigns from Walker's, following on from the brand's April Fools colour swap activation, the nation's favourite crisp brand's latest campaign suggests itself as a savoury alternative, putting an Easter-egg shaped crisp at the centre of a creative campaign, running on social and in The Metro today.

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Walkers Easter

CLIENT: PepsiCo

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Orbine 

COPYWRITER AND ART DIRECTOR: Paul Kocur and Chris Willis

MANAGING PARTNER: Olivia Packshaw

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Patrick Bolton

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Mollie O’Sullivan

GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Richard Harriford

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Rebecca Pinn


PRODUCTION COMPANY:  Girl&Bear

INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Brad Willis

SENIOR INTEGRATED PRODUCER: Rebecca Hunnybun

ARTLAB MANAGER: Dan Datson

CREATIVE ARTWORKER: Vladimir Stolyarov

AD DELIVERY EXECUTION: Lee Forster, Repro  

RETOUCHING: Stanleys

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: OMD

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Dan North

ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR: Amber Bray

PEPSICO

UK CMO: Fernando Kahane

MARKETING DIRECTOR: Wayne Newton

SENIOR MARKETING LEAD: Irina Panescu

HEAD OF MEDIA & PLANNING: Ed Sanderson

UK MEDIA STRATEGY LEAD: Harry Drakes

BRAND MANAGER: Lizzie Barnes

