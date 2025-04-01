Walkers Tease April Fools Colour Swap
The playful campaign hints at swapping the iconic blue and green of Cheese & Onion and Salt & Vinegar
01 April 2025
This weekend, Londoners were shocked to see Walkers' latest billboard, suggesting it will swap its packaging for fan-favourite flavours Cheese & Onion and Salt & Vinegar.
The April Fools campaign was created by global creative agency of record VCCP, PR agency Good Relations and global content studio Girl&Bear, both part of VCCP. It consists of billboards which show the Walkers Salt and Vinegar crisps now on blue packaging and the Walkers Cheese and Onion crisps on green. Popular meme pages including Made In Poor Taste and thearchbishopofbanterbury have also posted images of what appear to be leaked shots of the new packs.
A point of historical controversy, many Brits believe that Walkers once swapped the colours back in the mid-90s, with several even claiming they remember a TV advert from Walkers where the two flavours ‘swapped shirts’ at a football match to announce the change. But Walkers has always maintained this switch never happened.
Fans of the brand have been reacting to the news on social media, with some rejoicing: “I hope this is real because it makes so much more sense” and “Guys this is the best news ever”. Whereas others have taken a more sceptical approach to the news: “NOOOOO WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT”, “You’ve literally confused the whole of England” and “Wow that feels so weird”.
Mark Orbine, Executive Creative Director at VCCP said: “Should salt and vinegar crisp packets be blue or green? What side are you on? We loved playing with this long-standing controversy, we’ve created a campaign that taps into nostalgia and the passion of crisp lovers everywhere this April Fools.”
Credits:
CAMPAIGN CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Walkers April Fools
CLIENT: Walkers
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Orbine
ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Chris Willis & Paul Kocur
MANAGING PARTNER: Olivia Packshaw
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Patrick Bolton
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Mollie O’Sullivan
GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Richard Harriford
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Rebecca Pinn
PLANNER: Percy Fagent
PR AGENCY: Good Relations
DIRECTOR: Katherine Corbett
ACCOUNT DIRECTORS Matilda Geen & Priyanka Loomba
JUNIOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVES: Scott Campbell & Niamh Cherrett
OOH + SOCIAL ASSET PRODUCTION
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl & Bear
INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Rebecca Hunnybun
DESIGN DIRECTOR: Tom Loach
RESOURCE MANAGER - Yasmine Moridi
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: OMD