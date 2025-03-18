Walkers and Heinz Tease In Cryptic OOH Collab
The campaign by VCCP hints at what's to come from the brands' latest collaboration
18 March 2025
Hot on the heels of the viral reintroduction of Lea & Perrins Worcester Sauce flavour crisps, Heinz and Walkers have once again piqued the curiosity (and tastebuds) of snack fans with a cryptic DOOH and social campaign which hints at the return of an iconic flavour, by VCCP.
The ads feature the Walkers logo recreated as a crisp with a smear of sauce to signify the latest collaboration. What could they be teasing here?!
The campaign is running across DOOH and Social and will be followed by the reveal.
Credits:
CAMPAIGN: Walkers x Heinz
CLIENT: Walkers
VCCP
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Orbine
ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Chris Willis & Paul Kocur
CREATIVE ARTWORKER: Vladimir Stolyarov
MANAGING PARTNER: Olivia Packshaw
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Paddy Bolton
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Mollie O’Sullivan
GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Richard Harriford
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Rebecca Pinn
JUNIOR PLANNER: Percy Fagent
GIRL&BEAR
INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Brad Willis
SENIOR INTEGRATED PRODUCER: Rebecca Hunnybun
ARTLAB MANAGER: Dan Datson
RETOUCHING: Stanleys Post