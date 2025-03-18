Walkers and Heinz Tease In Cryptic OOH Collab

Hot on the heels of the viral reintroduction of Lea & Perrins Worcester Sauce flavour crisps, Heinz and Walkers have once again piqued the curiosity (and tastebuds) of snack fans with a cryptic DOOH and social campaign which hints at the return of an iconic flavour, by VCCP.

The ads feature the Walkers logo recreated as a crisp with a smear of sauce to signify the latest collaboration. What could they be teasing here?!

The campaign is running across DOOH and Social and will be followed by the reveal.

