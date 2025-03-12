Work Of The Week: TBWA creates 'Cheddar Town'; McCann launches 'The Italian Way' and More...

'Out Of Home' for Unilever by Edelman

Unilever's “Dirt Is Good” is proud to announce the launch of its innovative “Out of Home” campaign in Turkey, designed as a reminder to get kids playing “out of home” rather than indoors and on screens. This initiative aims to highlight the importance of outdoor play and sport amongst children – helping them grow, build resilience, and discover the world around them – by converting urban advertising spaces into interactive play zones.

