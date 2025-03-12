Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: TBWA creates 'Cheddar Town'; McCann launches 'The Italian Way' and More...
‘The Italian Way' for Peroni and Ferrari by McCann
Premium Italian beer brand Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% launches its new full-year campaign, ‘The Italian Way,’ celebrating the traits of Italian culture and style, in collaboration with F1 team Scuderia Ferrari HP. The campaign marks the debut of work with its creative agency McCann Worldgroup, having won the global advertising account last year.
‘Cheddar Town' by TBWA\London
The UK’s love affair with cheese, particularly cheddar, is undeniable. To celebrate this passion, Pladis is reintroducing its beloved Mini Cheddars brand with a refreshed twist, revisiting its award-winning Cheddar Town platform. The new campaign, brought to life by TBWA\London, is a vibrant digital video that takes viewers back to the whimsical world of ‘Cheddar Town.’
Walkers' Worcester Sauce Returns In Campaign by VCCP
Following a huge reaction to the news that Walkers Worcester Sauce crisps were returning (but only in Worcester), VCCP and Good Relations have launched an integrated campaign to share the news that the iconic flavour will now be available nationwide.
'Out Of Home' for Unilever by Edelman
Unilever's “Dirt Is Good” is proud to announce the launch of its innovative “Out of Home” campaign in Turkey, designed as a reminder to get kids playing “out of home” rather than indoors and on screens. This initiative aims to highlight the importance of outdoor play and sport amongst children – helping them grow, build resilience, and discover the world around them – by converting urban advertising spaces into interactive play zones.
'Kellogg’s Town' by Dentsu Creative
Kellogg’s Town, a brand-new digital experience from Kellogg’s, is set to redefine the way in which breakfast fans across Europe interact with one of the world’s most iconic cereal brands. On the back of Kellogg’s recent strategic investment to drive growth for its iconic cereal brands and the category, this next-generation experience, designed and built by Merkle, in partnership with Dentsu Creative, will enable Kellogg’s to win customer mindshare and drive loyalty.