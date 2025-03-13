Kellogg's Develops a Digital Experience to Delight Customers

Kellogg’s Town, a brand-new digital experience from Kellogg’s, is set to redefine the way in which breakfast fans across Europe interact with one of the world’s most iconic cereal brands.

On the back of Kellogg’s recent strategic investment to drive growth for its iconic cereal brands and the category, this next-generation experience, designed and built by Merkle, in partnership with Dentsu Creative, will enable Kellogg’s to win customer mindshare and drive loyalty. Kellogg’s is also working with Carat UK to implement an outcome-based media buying strategy which complements the digital experience.

Kellogg’s Town – which has launched across 23 European markets, in 16 different languages – will underpin the brand’s future transformation plans whilst building the reputation of its Masterbrand.

Kellogg’s Town is centred around a virtual town that champions Kellogg’s iconic cereal boxes. There are several exciting always-on opportunities for users to engage with its content, including interactive games, such as ‘Shelf Shuffle’ - which uses Kellogg’s brand assets in a brain training exercise and ‘Crafting with Coco’ - a unique opportunity for families to give cereal boxes a second life by transforming them into birdhouses, wearables, seed starters and more.

The immersive experience – which will be fully adaptable and scalable depending on changing business requirements - will also encourage repeat engagement through partnerships and seasonal competitions.

Supported by an enhanced first party data collection strategy, QR codes will connect a physical purchasing moment to Kellogg’s Town which will then provide an opportunity to engage through other channels, such as email and organic social. This will enable Kellogg’s to be more targeted than ever and deliver next-level consumer personalisation.

Phil Wilkinson, Senior Director Omnichannel Experience & Commerce at Kellogg’s, said: “We’re delighted to create some digital playground magic in the breakfast space. The launch of Kellogg’s Town marks a really exciting time for Kellogg’s, as we look to expand our reach and drive engagement with our customers.”

Ruth Bucknell, VP Experience Design CXM UK&I, dentsu said: “We are really proud to partner with Kellogg’s to deliver an experience that will surprise and delight its customers. Kellogg’s Town is the perfect example of how the dentsu network can come together to help our clients innovate to impact through creative design, seamless collaboration and data-led strategy.”

Created in partnership with dentsu agencies, Merkle, Dentsu Creative and Carat UK, the launch of Kellogg’s Town marks a new milestone in their 14-year relationship.