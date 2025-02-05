Creative Salon Loves… Kellogg’s See You In The Morning Campaign

At Creative Salon we love an iconic brand mascot, even better if it's one that's endured over the decades to become a synonymous shorthand for the brand itself.

Which is why we love Cornelius, the green and red rooster that has been adorning boxes of Kellogg's Corn Flakes since 1957. As mascots go, this must be one of the most identifiable in the world, starring at family breakfast tables for generations.

Now Cornelius is once again being given his rightful place front and centre of the company’s marketing. The £12 million international campaign ‘See You In The Morning’ by Leo Burnett burst into life in December with a 60-second film featuring a gigantic 3D version of the bird proudly striding through a city landscape, amazing people as they eat their breakfast cereals. And it's about more than promoting a single Kellogg’s brand - instead showcasing the variety of cereals it produces from Cornflakes, Coco Pops, and Rice Krispies along the way.