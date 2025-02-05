Creative Salon Loves
Creative Salon Loves… Kellogg’s See You In The Morning Campaign
Celebrating the multi-brand campaign by Leo Burnett
05 February 2025
At Creative Salon we love an iconic brand mascot, even better if it's one that's endured over the decades to become a synonymous shorthand for the brand itself.
Which is why we love Cornelius, the green and red rooster that has been adorning boxes of Kellogg's Corn Flakes since 1957. As mascots go, this must be one of the most identifiable in the world, starring at family breakfast tables for generations.
Now Cornelius is once again being given his rightful place front and centre of the company’s marketing. The £12 million international campaign ‘See You In The Morning’ by Leo Burnett burst into life in December with a 60-second film featuring a gigantic 3D version of the bird proudly striding through a city landscape, amazing people as they eat their breakfast cereals. And it's about more than promoting a single Kellogg’s brand - instead showcasing the variety of cereals it produces from Cornflakes, Coco Pops, and Rice Krispies along the way.
“This campaign brings Kellogg’s iconic status to life in bold and modern ways, ensuring we remain a trusted and loved part of the breakfast table,” explains Jenn Carkner, VP of Kellogg’s Cereal.
But it's the second phase of the campaign, focusing on out of home, that has really captured the power of the brand identity with a clean, cheeky, clever take on the Kellogg's name itself.
Having worked with probably the world’s most famous brand, McDonald’s, for more than three decades - some of that strategy is bleeding through into the high impact outdoor media work released in January that plays on the familiarity of the masterbrand alongside Cornelius. In a masterstroke, Leo Burnett has cropped the Kellogg's name in the poster series, reminding us that when it comes to cereals - and rooster-shaped mascots - Cornelius really is the OG.
So confident in the familiarity of consumers that it doesn’t even show the whole of the Kellogg’s identity - a trick the agency has successfully pulled with its burger client for a long time. And it works perfectly again here. Set against Kellogg’s signature red, blue, and white palette, the campaign prominently features the tagline "The OG" in the typography of the Kellogg’s logo.
“Following true big-brand behaviour, we distilled the campaign down to Kellogg’s most distinctive assets and let them sing," explains Mark Elwood, chief creative officer at Leo Burnett UK. "The playful typography and Cornelius’s swagger create a confident, cocky, and fun statement that captures the essence of the brand. ‘The OG’ in the logo is a gift—it’s been there all along, and now we’re shining a spotlight on it as a reminder of Kellogg’s enduring appeal.”
Expect this to be a big winner with consumers and awards juries for the next 12 months. Where it goes next will be exciting to see.