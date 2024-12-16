Kellogg’s Revitalises Its Legacy with Fresh Visual Identity and 3D Mascot for a New Breakfast Era
Created by Leo Burnett, the brand refreshes its masterbrand, featuring an epic reimagining of Cornelius the Cockerel
16 December 2024
Kellogg’s is marking a vibrant new chapter with a refreshed visual identity that celebrates 117 years at the heart of breakfast tables worldwide. Central to this evolution is Cornelius the cockerel, the brand’s cherished mascot since 1958, now reimagined in 3D as part of the See You in the Morning campaign.
Developed with Leo Burnett, the campaign is a 360° effort spanning TV, digital, social, out-of-home, retail, and in-store channels. Backed by a £12m UK investment, it aims to highlight Kellogg’s iconic cereals and usher in a new era of growth.
The integrated campaign debuts in the UK online with a 60 second film on 16th December and on TV from 23rd December, rolling out across the UK in January 2025 and across Europe from February 2025.
The heart of See You in the Morning is the all-new Cornelius the Cockerel, who has never before been brought to life as a fully developed character. Brimming with personality, 3D Cornelius has been concepted and developed with cutting-edge animation by Framestore – the multi–Academy Award-winning studio behind major global hits like Paddington and Harry Potter.
Jenn Carkner, VP, Kellogg’s Cereal, said: "Breakfast is deeply personal, and with See You in the Morning, we’re celebrating the unique ways everyone approaches mornings. This campaign brings Kellogg’s iconic status to life in bold and modern ways, ensuring we remain a trusted and loved part of the breakfast table.”
The film opens with Cornelius strutting confidently through the city streets, with effortless swagger, catching the attention of passersby. The vibrant scene is set to iconic hip hop soundtrack – Jurassic 5’s Jayou – marking one of the first times the track has been used in an advertising spot.
As Cornelius moves through the city, realistic morning routines unfold, from a family enjoying breakfast together to a jogger on a morning run. Cornelius blends seamlessly into these moments, catching the attention of children and adults with his commanding figure. The ad builds to a grand crescendo as he leaps onto a rooftop, crowing his iconic call to underscore the campaign’s message: See You in the Morning, celebrating the individuality of mornings with Kellogg’s as a constant presence.
Mark Elwood, CCO, Leo Burnett, added: “‘See You in the Morning’ is our new platform for an iconic brand. We wanted to celebrate Kellogg’s legacy by bringing back Cornelius, the mascot, with all his original swagger, while giving him a fresh energy to connect with a new generation. Mornings feel different for everyone, but starting your day with a bowl of the original classic is always a great choice."
See You in the Morning, was shaped by Kellogg’s largest ethnographic study across Europe, including the UK, conducted by Leo Burnett and Kindling. The research uncovered the truth about mornings, that everyone needs ‘you do you’ time when they wake up and if they don’t get that, they start their day compromised. That insight linked to the fact that Kellogg’s, as the OG, has been waking up the world since 1906, so it simply ‘gets’ mornings and understands that everyone needs to do mornings to suit them.
The launch of social films from January, focussing on You Do You moments, will see Cornelius appear in various morning scenarios, engaging with different breakfast routines from kids rushing to school, to couples sharing quiet moments. The social-first approach invites people to share their own personal morning rituals, further driving engagement and creating a community around the brand.
Set to reach 150 million people across Europe through TV, digital, social and OOH, media planning was planned and managed by Carat. The creative brand platform, See You in the Morning, was created by Leo Burnett. Public Relations is being looked after by Taylor Herring.
The campaign will tap into evolving viewing habits through a progressive AV approach and ensure messaging is highly relevant to consumers through advanced use of data and targeting. A high-impact wave of OOH advertising will also appear on billboards across Europe. The creative features Cornelius alongside the message, “The OG,” in Kellogg’s distinctive typography.
In retail, commerce activations across Europe, developed by LeSHOP, will bring Cornelius and the new brand world to life, establishing Kellogg’s as the original and the best breakfast cereal for everyone’s morning routine, and encouraging shoppers to interact with the brand while purchasing.
See You in the Morning is the beginning of a bold move from Kellogg’s, in which its portfolio of cereal brands, which include Cornflakes, Coco Pops, and Rice Krispies will be advertised under the Masterbrand and newly-created visual identity. The Masterbrand strategy, led by world-leading brand consultants Landor, has been designed to recapture Kellogg’s category leadership, reclaiming its crown position on the shelf and in minds.
