Thriving in the Coconut-Context: Brands Riding the Fast-Fading Waves of Culture and Community

In 2024 alone we’ve apple-danced our way through Brat Summer, entered (and exited) a very demure and very mindful Autumn, pumpkin spice szn has arrived feebly tempting us all to reach for the syrup and it’s an early call but… willing to bet we’re headed hell-for-leather towards another Christmas of maximalist dreams (not me dusting off the velvet bows and retro tinsel ahem).

So when I say we exist in the coconut-context, what I mean is we’re part of a thriving social ecosystem offering us cultural moments that vanish as fast as they arrive. These days more than half of UK adults say they get their news from social, ad investment across social channels is almost on par with traditional formats, and TikTok is genuinely set to give Google a run for its money as the most used search engine. It’s a landscape that moves fast and slow while spanning far and wide, and an eclectic mix of the times we find ourselves in and the times still to come.

Culture is unfolding at our fingertips. In both good and bad news, it's impossible to keep up with it all, but what’s promising to see in online culture is that maybe you don’t have to. Over the past few years and at an ever-increasing rate, we’re seeing communities in every corner of the web finding their own groove, and clever algorithms helping us find them. Across channels users have never been so savvy and aware, nor have communities ever had access to the shared social languages that they do today. That’s where I think the opportunity starts to get really interesting for brands.