Why brands should give a F*ck about trends

Where brands went wrong and how can they learn from this?

Then, the brands waded in. "BRAT Summer" was declared over within a week, even by Charli herself. But here's the thing – the subcommunity of die-hard fans never stopped pushing it forward. Charli knows this. She’s not chasing mainstream relevance – her "SWEAT" tour is sold out, and the footage is still going viral, but only within the communities it was meant to serve. BRAT, like many micro-trends, thrived in the mainstream and now comfortably exists where it belongs – within its core community.

It’s time brands re-evaluate their relationship with trends. Too often, they jump in when something goes mainstream, failing to understand the deeper cultural roots that make these trends meaningful to their communities. Worse still, they don’t recognise the negative impact this commercialisation can have on the very people who created the trend in the first place. For brands, trends shouldn’t be a quick sales tactic or a means for shallow engagement.

Instead, brands should ask themselves – how can we add value to these spaces? How can we engage with communities and understand what micro-trends stand for? Authenticity is key. Brands must learn to show up meaningfully, do right by these communities, and build genuine connections. Only then can they become part of the cultural conversation in a way that lasts.

So, should brands give a f*ck about trends?

Yes – but brands must quickly re-evaluate their relationship with them. The constant mirroring of culture without deeper understanding is harmful to both brands and communities. In fact, according to Sprout Social’s 2024 Index Report, 57% of people don’t want to see branded content in their feeds anymore. The message is clear – brands can’t ride the wave of trends without truly grasping the culture behind them. It’s time to rethink how they engage with the cultural moments they wish to be part of.

Melo Meacher-Jones, Head of Social & Influence, Accenture Song