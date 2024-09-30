On The Agenda
Unlocking Gen Z: The Surprising Shift in Advertising Trust
Younger generations now trust ads more than their elders - how have brands achieved this and in what ways can they leverage this trend further?
30 September 2024
Winning over the distrusting Gen Z generation is key for marketing success. For some time that has been the prevailing narrative in the marketing industry. But younger generations now in fact trust advertising more than older ones.
In 2023, 50 per cent of all 18-34-year-olds trusted the ads they saw or heard, claims the Advertising Association’s (AA) ‘Value of Trust’ report. While that figure does not represent a clear majority, it offers a stark contrast to the views of other generations from the same report. Only 39 per cent of 35-54-year-olds and 22 per cent among those aged 55 and over said they trusted ads. On the flip side, distrust in ads more than doubles from 17 per cent of 18-34-year-olds to 40 per cent of those aged 55 and over.
Not only was trust higher amongst 18-34-year-olds across all media channels, but the AA also proclaimed that the generation was a significant driving force in increasing trust levels in 2023.
This year, the AA’s ‘Social Contribution’ report further highlights this distinct difference in generational trends, with young people feeling much more positive about advertising’s ability to create social change. Almost three in five of 18-34-year-olds (57 per cent) believe that the industry contributes socially to society, compared to just 30 per cent of over 55 respondents.
Half of those aged 18-34 also agree that advertising helps them make more sustainable purchases, compared to 37 per cent of 35-54-year-olds and 20 per cent of those aged 55 and over.
This clear shift and difference in opinion can be attributed to various factors, including the evolving nature of media consumption and the nuanced expectations younger consumers have from brands. Many young people, immersed in digital media from birth, view ads not with suspicion but as integral parts of their media experience - especially when those ads align with their values and are delivered through the right channels.
As Alessandra Bellini, president of the Advertising Association, points out, younger people tend to trust certain media channels, such as television and video on demand, more than older generations. “This trust is strengthened by the content itself, with more campaigns now blending social contributions, entertainment, and enjoyment, which resonates with what young people are looking for.” These consumers are not only more aware of the social causes brands champion but also more appreciative of these efforts when they feel authentic.
Social media and the influence of digital platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram have also significantly contributed to the rising trust in advertising among Gen Z. This raises the question: Can the unique features of these platforms be leveraged in other media to foster similar trust? The continually booming creator economy, where influencers are pivotal in shaping brand perceptions, further underscores the importance of these platforms in building connections with younger audiences. What lessons can brands draw from the success of influencer marketing to better engage with Gen Z?
How can marketers also deepen the trust that young people now place in advertising? Understanding which media channels and messages resonate most with Gen Z is crucial for sustaining this engagement. As the digital landscape evolves, so will the ways that this generation interacts with brands. Are marketers also missing a trick with a largely older distrusting population? Should more attention also be given to them to rebuild their trust in advertising and maximise and balance the impact of brand campaigns across all age groups? We ask the industry’s media and creative professionals to find out.
Rebecca Brett, senior strategist at AMV BBDO
Gen Z’s increased trust in advertising is not blind faith in advertisers, it’s their confidence that they will be able to recognise and react when they are being ‘duped’ by advertisers.
Maturing in a chaotic world with historically low trust in government, Gen Z has developed a keen appreciation for authenticity and transparency. Their digital savvy and critical thinking have also equipped them with a powerful ability to discern authentic content from inauthentic marketing.
Gone are the days when consumers were easily swayed by flashy advertising campaigns. Gen Z is a discerning audience, demanding brands that align with their values and priorities. They're not afraid to call out companies that engage in greenwashing, cultural appropriation, or other unethical practices and have the platform to do so. The 2018 H&M greenwashing scandal, Coach being called out for slashing and dumping merchandise returned to a Dallas mall store in 2019 and the recent Poppi prebiotic soda scandal are just a few examples of how Gen Z have used their voices to hold brands accountable.
To resonate with Gen Z's discerning nature, brands must prioritise authenticity and transparency. By being honest about their values, practices, and products, and avoiding misleading or deceptive marketing tactics, brands can build trust with this sharp generation. Additionally, actively engaging with Gen Z communities, whether through online forums or collaborations with Gen Z creators, can help brands connect on a deeper level and understand their unique perspectives.
Now, distrust is of course a much more interesting advertising problem. For an older generation of advertising ‘cynics’, leaning into cynicism could be a winning strategy for advertisers.
Cynicism, when applied with care, can be a powerful tool for brands. By embracing the very cynicism their audience holds against them, brands can create memorable campaigns that cut through and build relatability. Just as shows like Peep Show and The Idiot Abroad have mastered the art of cynical humour, brands can leverage this approach to forge deeper connections with their audience. Visit Oslo's "Is it even a city?" campaign is a prime example, showcasing how cynical humour can be a refreshing and effective strategy. The spot features a grumpy local resident who sarcastically criticises Oslo's lack of hustle and bustle, its abundance of nature, and its ease of navigation. The campaign has been widely praised for its originality, humour, and effectiveness in attracting tourists.
Lea Karam, consulting director at Behave (part of Total Media Group)
From a behavioural perspective, the ubiquity of digital platforms, the likes of TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram in Gen Z's daily lives, has contributed to their increased trust in ads.
Digital natives, Gen Z select how, where, and when to interact with brands and ads, ensuring these narratives reflect their values and beliefs. Unlike older generations, Gen Z’s level of digital literacy leads to selective engagement with content that feels personalised and interactive daily. Ads that resonate with their desire for social responsibility, ingenuity, and personable connections have a greater impact. The growth of the "creator economy" has also played a significant role, with influencers and creators driving brand engagement and personable connections.
Traditional channels are still used to reach Gen Z, but they are integrated with digital strategies to create a "halo effect" and build trust. Older generations, on the other hand, have been exposed to decades of advertising and changes in narratives and channels, leading to a more pragmatic approach towards digital platforms. To effectively reach older generations, marketers need to create more consistent and integrated strategies that resonate with their behaviours and preferences. Understanding the customer and leveraging state of the art audience strategies are crucial for building trust among older generations.
Jas Nandoo and Georgette Fischer, junior creatives, Leo Burnett UK
From day dot, Gen Z has had a different experience of advertising altogether. Their perspective of advertising isn’t just that bit in between TV shows. It’s collabs with their favourite celebs or influencers. Brands speaking out about injustice. PR statements. Entertaining activations. The advertising industry has moulded and adapted to this new audience. But when it comes to Gen Z, it’s not just about capitalising on their trust - it’s about earning it and keeping it. Gen Z sees past the bullshit, they want authenticity and honesty.
One of the best ways to earn trust is getting the audience involved from the get-go, which is something we discovered whilst creating our campaign for McDonald’s, ‘Make It Yours’. It was McDonald’s first campaign directed specifically to Gen Z, tapping into the awkwardness and joy of life as a young adult. We worked with young adults throughout the whole creative process, and although they can be brutal, their feedback was invaluable.
It’s not all about Gen Z though. As well as focusing on future generations, marketers should still very much focus on everyone else too. The shape of the work should look different for each generation. It needs to be populist through newness, not stereotypes, to make it as engaging for an 80-year-old as it is to an 18-year-old. No matter what age you are, you need to feel seen and heard.
Devin Ross, planning director at VCCP
You'd think Gen Z requires an entirely different approach - well think again. There is a lot of chatter online and in most trend reports around 'how Gen Z' is different from other audiences but we've found that to be untrue and quite a lazy assumption.
There is a lot to be explored in the gap between claimed behaviour and actual behaviour - especially in a generation that portrays themselves in a curated way online but lives quite different experiences to that in reality.
We recently conducted behavioural research which revealed that young people today exhibit the same rule-breaking behaviours as previous generations. Rebellion is not something that is tied to a generation but something that is a timeless coming of age. Rebellion serves as a mechanism for young people to assert their independence and challenge societal norms, facilitating their transition from dependence to autonomy. It's not purely 'rule-breaking behaviour'. It's a necessary part of growing up and it's a truth as old as time.
This insight formed the basis of Tango's campaign - where we've played a part in the brand's resurgence not by reflecting the surface-level Gen Z insight we see everywhere, but by harnessing the youth's timeless desirable power of rebellion.
The overwhelming finding from our research was that 'most advertising was forgettable, intrusive and boring' and in contrast [and a direct quote from the programme] the Tango work "wasn't just saving Tango, but saving advertising".
Ethan Tuxford, brand director and Europe head of the Gen Z Lab, Edelman
What we are seeing is a shift or maturing in how Gen Z see brands. In our recent As Gen Z Age study, we looked at how Gen Z, who are now the largest generation at 30 per cent and are a predicted to have a spending power of £9 trillion by 2030, are evolving and growing in their outlook on the world, brought about by their changing place and influence within it.
Old stereotypes around how they access news and information, as well as what they expect from brands is being disproved. They are now more trusting of traditional news (60 per cent) and search engines (70 per cent) over social media (55 per cent), showing an evolution from previous years where TikTok and YouTube were the essential channels needed to reach and communicate with them. Additionally, they don’t just want edge and provocative brands, with over two thirds of Gen Z preferring ones that make them feel safe. These small, but significant shifts, paint a picture of a generation that is maturing and therefore are more open to receive brands into their lives, as much as expecting brands to adapt to them.
We cannot also forget that this maturing has also come about in part because brands have listened to them and become more transparent with them on topics that matter, such as gender equality and sustainability. In fact, Gen Z are acknowledging and trusting the hard work brands have done to give them security in these spaces, showing a shift in their perception of brands being a conduit for change more so than governments (63 per cent).
As Gen Z continue to age and mature, I believe that their need for security and safety will only grow stronger, particularly as they take on different roles within society, from parents to full time professionals. If marketeers can continue to show, through transparent and honest communications, that their brand or product is giving them a sense of security from both a quality perspective but also socially and environmentally, then they will be able to make very trusted advocates, that will be able to convince other generations to also trust and believe in them too.
This need for stability and security is not entirely unique to Gen Z, it’s just new to them. Boomers also share a similar desire, particularly in financial contexts. When developing work for Gen Z, marketeers should look for more of these common spaces, allowing them to still build trust with Gen Z while showcasing qualities and benefits that will build trust with other generations authentically too.
Jessica Lenehan, managing director of client leadership at EMX
We’re finally seeing trust in advertising rise, particularly in younger audiences and the primary driver for this is enjoyment, according to the AA’s research. But with a big disparity in trust scores by age group, we have to ask ourselves, are we making advertising that is enjoyable to all ages or just younger people?
Perhaps the biggest difference between generations in the research is with influencer advertising - where 41 per cent of 18-34 year olds say they trust it compared to just 7 per cent of 55+ year olds. This will be due to multiple reasons, some that are out of our control, and some that we can influence.
It’s true that younger generations grew up with social media and are more likely to follow and interact with influencers as they would friends and are more likely to trust the products recommended as a result. But it’s also true that brands, agencies and influencers have formed closer working relationships in recent years, working harder to create more enjoyable content for Gen Z audiences. More often than not, 45 is the maximum age for a target audience in marketing briefs, so older generations are not catered for at all. Yet in the UK, average life expectancy is around 80 years old and retirement age is 66. If products and campaigns are targeted to 18-45 year olds alone, we’re excluding nearly half of the working population.
To keep on growing levels of trust in advertising across all age groups, we need to be meeting people on their level. Marketers should focus on creating ad experiences that are enjoyable to everyone by getting to know these audiences and finding human truths for humour and experiences that resonate with different age groups.
Older generations have more disposable income than any other, yet they also have the lowest trust in advertising. There is a huge opportunity to better represent 55+ in creative assets, better reach them in more relevant contexts, and ideally start to build that trust back up.