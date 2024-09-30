Unlocking Gen Z: The Surprising Shift in Advertising Trust

Ethan Tuxford, brand director and Europe head of the Gen Z Lab, Edelman

What we are seeing is a shift or maturing in how Gen Z see brands. In our recent As Gen Z Age study, we looked at how Gen Z, who are now the largest generation at 30 per cent and are a predicted to have a spending power of £9 trillion by 2030, are evolving and growing in their outlook on the world, brought about by their changing place and influence within it.

Old stereotypes around how they access news and information, as well as what they expect from brands is being disproved. They are now more trusting of traditional news (60 per cent) and search engines (70 per cent) over social media (55 per cent), showing an evolution from previous years where TikTok and YouTube were the essential channels needed to reach and communicate with them. Additionally, they don’t just want edge and provocative brands, with over two thirds of Gen Z preferring ones that make them feel safe. These small, but significant shifts, paint a picture of a generation that is maturing and therefore are more open to receive brands into their lives, as much as expecting brands to adapt to them.

We cannot also forget that this maturing has also come about in part because brands have listened to them and become more transparent with them on topics that matter, such as gender equality and sustainability. In fact, Gen Z are acknowledging and trusting the hard work brands have done to give them security in these spaces, showing a shift in their perception of brands being a conduit for change more so than governments (63 per cent).

As Gen Z continue to age and mature, I believe that their need for security and safety will only grow stronger, particularly as they take on different roles within society, from parents to full time professionals. If marketeers can continue to show, through transparent and honest communications, that their brand or product is giving them a sense of security from both a quality perspective but also socially and environmentally, then they will be able to make very trusted advocates, that will be able to convince other generations to also trust and believe in them too.

This need for stability and security is not entirely unique to Gen Z, it’s just new to them. Boomers also share a similar desire, particularly in financial contexts. When developing work for Gen Z, marketeers should look for more of these common spaces, allowing them to still build trust with Gen Z while showcasing qualities and benefits that will build trust with other generations authentically too.