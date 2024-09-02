Alessandra Bellini On Advertising, Entertainment and Trust

Creative Salon (CS): Do you think more people now believe advertising drives positive change in society?

Alessandra Bellini: The pandemic really reset everyone's view on the world and life. People started to reevaluate their priorities, considering how much time they want to spend working versus with family, friends, loved ones, and doing what they enjoy. It was a total reset of priorities.

During that time, advertising played a significant social role and purpose. It wasn't propaganda, but a positive form of communication, engaging people in ways they might not have otherwise known about. Following that, the various pressures on money, the cost of living squeeze, and global conflicts have only heightened the awareness of good values.

I know I'm speaking in general terms, but it feels like it's not just Gen Z; people are appreciating good things more. Even companies have noticed this shift and are engaging in more socially beneficial work. More companies are doing good work that speaks to social contribution, and they're doing it well.

Charities understand they can raise funds and increase awareness through well-crafted advertising, not just random efforts. Brands and companies, many of which I've known for a long time, are learning and improving. There's a general increase in the ability to do it well, which is important. People are noticing it more and maybe being a bit more sensitive and alert.