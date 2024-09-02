Alessandra Bellini On Advertising, Entertainment and Trust
The president of the Advertising Association explains how brands can best capitalise on growing public trust, tackling greenwashing and driving growth for inclusivity across society
02 September 2024
Arguably, the advertising industry’s social contribution is more crucial today than ever.
In a world where trust is scarce and messages can prove divisive and polarising, brands face expectations to do more than promote their products and drive sales.
Recent examples of campaigns that have delivered impactful campaigns include ITV Media's eBay x Love Island collab to counter fast fashion trends, Dove's ongoing ‘Real Beauty’ work and Breast Cancer Now with ‘The Chat’. These have garnered awards and high engagement, but the work aims at driving real and meaningful change. And the public has begun to recognise this.
According to the Advertising Association's (AA) latest report, ‘The Social Contribution of UK Advertising 2024’, the public belief that advertising drives positive change in society has risen significantly - by 10 percentage points in just three years:. It has risen from 34 per cent in 2021 to 44 per cent in the first half of 2024.
The research collated with industry think tank Credos has also shown that its social contribution is now the second strongest driver of public trust in advertising, after the creative quality of the adverts themselves. Notably, young people are also much more optimistic about advertising’s ability to create social change, with 50 per cent of 18-34-year-olds believing the industry drives positive social change, compared to just 28 per cent of respondents over 55 years old.
These statistics certainly go against the feeling that purpose-led marketing is on the wane and challenge the idea that advertising is merely a tool for driving sales.
The report also claims that charity advertising spend has grown significantly in recent years, leading to more audiences encountering social messaging.
Alessandra Bellini, president of the AA, discusses how committing to socially impactful work can benefit both the consumer and the marketing world.
Creative Salon (CS): Do you think more people now believe advertising drives positive change in society?
Alessandra Bellini: The pandemic really reset everyone's view on the world and life. People started to reevaluate their priorities, considering how much time they want to spend working versus with family, friends, loved ones, and doing what they enjoy. It was a total reset of priorities.
During that time, advertising played a significant social role and purpose. It wasn't propaganda, but a positive form of communication, engaging people in ways they might not have otherwise known about. Following that, the various pressures on money, the cost of living squeeze, and global conflicts have only heightened the awareness of good values.
I know I'm speaking in general terms, but it feels like it's not just Gen Z; people are appreciating good things more. Even companies have noticed this shift and are engaging in more socially beneficial work. More companies are doing good work that speaks to social contribution, and they're doing it well.
Charities understand they can raise funds and increase awareness through well-crafted advertising, not just random efforts. Brands and companies, many of which I've known for a long time, are learning and improving. There's a general increase in the ability to do it well, which is important. People are noticing it more and maybe being a bit more sensitive and alert.
CS: Why is advertising’s social contribution such an important driver of public trust in advertising? As opposed to the quality of the ads?
Alessandra Bellini: For brands to be trusted they must communicate in a way that is genuine, relevant, entertaining, and useful. This idea goes back to the origins of advertising, which is ultimately about selling products and ideas in an entertaining way. Engagement and entertainment are the first aspects, followed by social contribution, which lends legitimacy to both the brand's content and its advertising, leading to more trust.
Trust is not just a good value; it drives results. Engaging your audience more effectively leads to better connections and increased sales of services, benefits, experiences, and products. As I was thinking about this, I reread an interview with Alessandro Manfredi, a former chief marketing officer for Dove. He mentioned that purpose is not just powerful because it generates connection and growth, but it is also especially powerful in difficult times.
He also mentioned that during Covid, it was relatively easy to pivot and redefine what authentic beauty meant for the times, focusing on the faces of people helping out. When I worked at Tesco, the slogan ‘Every little helps’ became incredibly useful during Covid. We communicated the social rules of shopping and how to get food for loved ones with this message.
The social contribution of advertising is relevant given our current context. It acts as a compass, drives business results, and leads to more trustworthy brands, which is essential for doing business and forming deep human connections.
Alessandra Bellini, president of the Advertising Association
CS: Why do you think advertising is more than a device to drive sales? What good can advertising do and do you see this represented anywhere in a way that is changing perceptions?
Alessandra Bellini: Advertising is indeed meant to drive sales, and to achieve this, it must connect with the audience. This connection requires relevance and trust, whether as a brand or an individual. There is no contradiction between having a social purpose and selling a product; in fact, it's essential to integrate the two meaningfully. When a good cause is irrelevant to the product, it fails to benefit either the cause or the brand. The alignment with the product's core mission is crucial.
Effective communication is both an art and a science. Understanding the science behind it is important, but there is also an artistic aspect to consider. For example, a charity campaign for domestic abuse cleverly used the concept of ‘He’s coming home’ to resonate with the audience, making it relevant and impactful.
Another example is Dove's long-term campaign against toxic beauty standards, which has evolved over time to remain pertinent.
Similarly, the Nurofen ‘See My Pain’ campaign ties the cause to the product - a headache tablet. It’s not just about advocating for women or urging doctors to listen; it's about directly connecting these messages to the product, making the campaign effective.
CS: How do you think marketers should be applying the report’s findings to their work and their thinking moving forward - especially with the renewed sense of optimism in the nation now, as well as the economic growth predicted for the rest of the year?
Alessandra Bellini: There are a couple of aspects to consider. First, companies should be reassured that illustrating social contributions relevant to their product category or industry sector actually drives results. This leads to greater brand trust, which is now supported by evidence, not just theory. If your brand is more trusted, it will perform better.
Second, a recent report highlights how different audiences, such as Gen Z, react to social contributions. This is closely linked to the value of trust. The report shows a connection between the media channels used and the trust different age or social groups place in them. Therefore, it’s crucial to choose a social cause relevant to your brand or services and keep it relevant to the changing national mood. Creativity is key in maintaining this relevance and engaging your audience.
Good advertising should connect insightfully with the lives of your audience, not just focus on your product category. Successful examples show brands that listen to and observe their customers comprehensively, beyond simple focus group feedback. Understanding the broader context of customers’ lives allows for better engagement.
Alessandra Bellini, president of the Advertising Association
Additionally, finding the right partners and ways to entertain your audience is vital. Entertainment and enjoyment drive trust, and enjoyment can stem from satisfaction, justice, fairness, and a sense of contribution. These elements feed into trust, which in turn benefits financial results. It’s all interconnected.
For marketers, the report provides solid numbers to justify why social contributions work, offering ideas on how different people value various channels and approaches. Applying this knowledge, along with your marketing expertise, and finding the right partners, will enhance your strategy.
CS: Why do you think young people are more positive about advertising’s ability to create social change?
Alessandra Bellini: There are a couple of things. First, in the ‘Value of Trust’ report, it was surprising to find that younger people tend to trust certain channels, including television and video on demand, more than older people. They also seem to trust brands more. Maybe older people are a bit more cynical because they've seen it all. This links to the channels and the context of the advertising. More advertising now uses social contributions, enjoyment, and entertainment, which resonates with what people are looking for. This can be done through various platforms, whether it's video on demand, linear TV, or TikTok. There's a lot of poor content, but there's also a lot of good stuff.
Good causes often involve celebrities, which can help reassure even younger viewers who might not watch certain shows. One example from the report is the Love Island initiative.
Brands need to engage within the context that people are watching, rather than placing worthy causes in a serious, boring program. One of the most successful fundraising social causes is still the BBC's Children in Need, which has been going on for years. My hypothesis is that young people notice these efforts more because they care more.
CS: Why do you think charity spend on advertising has increased in recent years?
Alessandra Bellini: I think there are two main reasons. First, charities are increasingly including marketing professionals within their organisations. In the past, when I chaired a small charity, we typically had fundraisers, volunteers, doctors, and experts, but marketing was seen as a luxury. Now, both small and large charities have social content specialists and marketers, which has improved their communication and branding.
Second, they realise the importance of awareness for raising funds. They look at data reports and see that mass advertising, along with personalised approaches, is the best way to reach large audiences. Charities are now competing for attention and donations just like any other brand, whether it’s spending a tenner at the pub or donating to cancer research.
They’re recognising the importance of well-crafted brand advertising and communication. They read the same reports and consult the same experts. Over time, I think they will adopt more sophisticated marketing strategies, including digital engagement, one-on-one approaches, and CRM.
CS: Greenwashing is a term often used to describe campaigns that tap into sustainability concerns. Do you think the public still values advertising that aims to help people make more sustainable purchases?
Alessandra Bellini: Sustainability is one of the five categories recognised by the audiences that recognise the social contribution of advertising. People do understand that companies can influence and help consumers adopt behaviours that benefit themselves and the planet. From my experience at Tesco, there's a lot of confusion around sustainability partly due to greenwashing but also because companies are genuinely trying to promote beneficial behaviours, such as eating less meat and more vegetables. The "Veg power" initiative is a good example of this. People need help and want things to be made easy for them. Effective communication plays a key role here, showing consumers options that work for them, that they like, and can afford.
Regarding greenwashing, the ASA has implemented new advertising rules to combat it. I know this first hand because Tesco was once caught by one of these rules, and we had to ensure compliance. Our intent was never to greenwash, but the ASA's guidelines helped us stay in line. Promoting behaviours that are good for the planet and people enhances trust in advertising. It’s beneficial to have guidelines that keep companies honest and help them navigate new areas.
Advertising as a source of information is crucial, highlighting the importance of being truthful, honest, and trustworthy. If you don’t tell the truth, it can backfire.
CS: Do you think the industry is doing enough to reflect the diverse and inclusive society of the UK?
Alessandra Bellini: I think it's doing more. You might be familiar with the All in Census that the Ad Association has been promoting. What we see from the reports every year is that the industry is becoming more diverse and focusing on specific actions rather than just aiming to be more diverse. Increasingly in the UK, the portrayal of people in advertising is slightly less stereotypical than in other countries. The Unstereotype Alliance, in partnership with the United Nations, works to ensure that the portrayal of people in advertising is not just a checkbox exercise of including different races, but also avoiding stereotypes in the roles and portrayals.
Brands are really putting in the effort that we can all continue to push more. Reports like the All In Report help us understand and focus on making sure diversity and inclusion are not just in front of the camera, but also behind it and throughout the entire industry. The whole supply chain of writing, commissioning, judging, creating, and producing advertising should be as diverse as possible.
The stories we tell, how we portray them, how we shoot them, and how we engage with broader audiences are all important. Media plans and certain agencies, at least the ones I’ve worked with, have specific tools to ensure that all audiences are reached, not just the mass market. This takes effort, but it's crucial for portraying people as reflections of the communities we serve. That’s my definition of diversity. To be inclusive we need people of different backgrounds, views, and philosophies. This leads to more trusted advertising.
When advertising reflects the community in which I live, I feel represented and can identify with it.
'The Social Contribution of UK Advertising 2024' report can be found here.