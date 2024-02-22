Does advertising increase prices and grow markets?

Does advertising increase prices?

Laurence Green: The disparity of what people think the answer is to this question fascinates me because I don't think our industry has a definitive answer to this question. And you’d expect it to. I think this is partly because even though the question is simple, it really is more nuanced than it first appears. I have been fighting with people who have said yes and no for a while. I personally feel that advertising is a very powerful macro factor in keeping prices low and price competition, and it depresses overall pricing levels. Within this picture, individual brands use advertising quite deliberately to support their prices.

The obvious upward impact on prices is brand owners using advertising to support their prices and the vast majority of them do it consciously or unconsciously. We don't talk about pricing effects that much in the advertising industry because we love volume effects. Talking more about pricing may be an unlock for a different world of consumption. There are plenty of examples of advertisers using advertising to support their prices.

On the other side of the ledger, there are plenty of downward impacts on prices. The first one is discounters being the obvious advertisers dragging prices down. The second obvious one is that advertising dramatically reduces the price of the media we consume. We get our information and entertainment at a lower price. It's even more true with the tech platforms - search and social. We get both of those products for free because they’re advertising businesses.

There are also two invisible things that we neglect to think about. The first is that advertising has a massive informational role in creating what economists call ‘perfect information’. As an example, supermarket wars will run forever because there is a competitive incentive for them to advertise their prices. Despite the rumours, our supermarkets have pretty low margins and deliver food to the nation at pretty competitive prices - because there's a competitive incentive provided by advertising to communicate those low prices. In the absence of advertising, they're better off just milking their existing shoppers. I think we sometimes forget that at market level advertising is doing good things.

If you talk to big and small brands, they'll also tell you that advertising is a guarantor of demand. Because you can go to market with confidence that you have a customer base of a certain size, you can produce at scale, you can enjoy economies of scale and you can pass those on in the form of lower prices. The further you travel from the stuff that's right in front of you, the more confidence you can take that advertising is a force for good in terms of consumer pricing.

Enyi Nwosu: The answer to the question is yes and no. If you think about it from a behavioural economic perspective, and connect the questions around markets and prices, one of the things that we all suffer from as human beings is myopic behaviour - we forget things very quickly and have short memories. One of the brilliant things advertising does is remind people about products because if you don’t do that markets shrink and prices go up. Competition is good for everybody as it allows us to be able to give products and services for free to audiences which means that they are better off. Fundamentally, advertising does both jobs in terms of pricing and it’s down to us to work out with our clients and brands which job we want to do.