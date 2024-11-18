Celebrating Four Decades Of McDonald’s and Leo Burnett

How has this long relationship shaped McDonald's branded identity?

Long: We didn't invent this joke, but it's one we've heard often and now use frequently: it can be hard to see where McDonald's ends and Leo's begins. With a relationship spanning 38 years, our partnership extends across every part of the business. It’s not just about Leo's creating marketing campaigns and innovative ideas; our collaboration encompasses business strategy, menu development, loyalty programs, and research aimed at getting as close as possible to our customers.

A deep-rooted, shared understanding of the brand voice is at the heart of this collaboration. This understanding has shaped our work over the years and has been crucial in helping us evolve. Even as society and culture continue to shift, our clear, shared comprehension of the brand voice and its relationship with customers allows us to maintain that identity as time goes by.

Millers: It's a brand that is fundamentally American at its core, which is intriguing. Over the years, our partnership has focused on embedding the brand into the heart of British culture. We strive to create work that truly resonates with fans, demonstrating that McDonald's understands them. A couple of years ago, one newspaper described our efforts, emphasizing how the brand has become as British as fish and chips. That's the kind of language we hold onto when considering how we create our work.

How does the long relationship influence Leo's creative work?

Millers: It's probably one of the longest-standing agency partnerships in the industry and certainly one of our most enduring as an agency. McDonald's is also one of the most iconic brands in the world, so, inevitably, the style of work we create for them over the years has a ripple effect on the rest of Leo Burnett's portfolio. I see that as a positive. In recent years, we've discussed a style of creativity that emerged from Leo Burnett, and we've expanded our approach because it aligns with populist creativity. McDonald's is one of the most popular brands globally, and the work we do for them is central to building that brand promise, serving as a lighthouse for our creative direction.

Long: The way this partnership has influenced and shaped Leo Burnett's work is significant; creativity is foundational for us. It’s in the DNA of the McDonald's brand. Business growth comes from creativity and a genuine commitment to making bold, effective work. With that constant drive from the brand across 20 or 30 campaigns a year, every team member is exposed to that demand. This means everyone in the Leo Burnett team gets upskilled, and making better work for McDonald's translates into better work for all our brands. We’re also able to draw talent from a larger pool because McDonald's serves as such a beacon. It’s not just a good thing; it’s a super positive aspect for everyone we work with.

What are some insights into the creative process and how do you collaborate with your team to develop and select campaign ideas?

Graham-Clare: It’s all about trust. That’s the bedrock on which everything is built.

I trust Leo’s expertise and that they put the needs of our brand above all else. In return, they trust that I always have our combined creative interests at heart.

This trust stops us from wasting time on misalignment and petty disagreements and, instead, allows us to focus our energy where it counts: collaborating, directing, and pushing our creativity into new and more exciting places.

Are there any challenges that you've faced over the years with that kind of relationship? And how do you tackle them?

Long: When I think about challenges, the biggest one is probably the relationship with our customers. McDonald's is a brand built on its connection with the nation and its customers, promising to deliver feel-good moments whenever they're needed. So, the main challenge in maintaining that closeness is the ever-changing mood of the nation, the shifting culture, and the evolving demands of our customers.

Our strategy team is always conducting research and spending time in the field, meeting customers to understand their needs, which ensures we have a steady supply of relevant insights. Even when challenges arise—like the current cost of living crisis—we're able to navigate them more effectively than many brands. This is because we invest time in nurturing that foundational relationship and commitment to understanding our customers and delivering for them. I think that makes a significant difference.

Millers: Everyone at Leo Burnett is a huge brand fan when it comes to McDonald's. That’s a crucial part of creating the right kind of work. As a team, we spend time in the restaurants; we eat the food and think about what happens at McDonald's day and night. We understand, wholeheartedly, what the brand is going through. I believe that shows up in our work more than anything else, and it’s something we take pride in here at Leo Burnett.

Long: One of the things James and I have been able to bring to the brand, on a personal level, is our genuine, rich affinity with it. Perhaps it’s because we’re at that age where we’ve grown up with McDonald’s. I was taken to McDonald’s once a month as a kid, as a special treat, no matter what was happening. Then, as a teenager, we were in the restaurant every single day after school and before college. We’ve lived our lives through the lens of McDonald’s, developing a genuine understanding of the role it plays in our lives—a shared experience for many who have similar stories.

We try to infuse as much of that personal inspiration into the work as possible, ensuring that everyone on the team approaches the brand with that same mindset. I do believe that shows up in the work.

Despite all the changes that happen within a creative agency over the years, what aspects of the business endure year after year?

Graham-Clare: Leo Burnett has enjoyed amazing success over the past few years. However, whilst the agency might now be slightly bigger, its ethos has remained the same.

They’re still just good, honest people delivering the best creative populism the industry has to offer. The only difference is they now do this across everything from brand and direct response to activation, loyalty, and social.

So, whilst they might have grown, they’re still the same old Leo’s. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

How has the creative approach to McDonald’s changed with market trends and consumer preferences?

Millers: The strategy department plays a massive role in all of this. It's key to having a solid foundation, and it's always been fundamental to the work we create for McDonald's, historically speaking. Our goal is to consistently identify where the brand genuinely fits into people’s lives and to celebrate that in truly authentic ways, ensuring we have a meaningful role in those moments.

While trends and cultural nuances develop over time as part of life, they’re not the starting point for our work. We always begin with the truth of the brand. Once we've established that, we then bring in those cultural trends and nuances to complement the work, but it always starts with a core brand truth that fans can recognize and understand.

Long: The fact that we have such a clear understanding of the brand and a well-established creative strategy—based on celebrating the truths of the brand—means we can quickly adapt when behaviour or market conditions shift. Take the launch of delivery, for example. That was a market shift that changed how people interacted with McDonald’s. But having a clear strategy allowed us to quickly identify our role within that new category. The same goes for more recent developments like loyalty programs or plant-based offerings. Propositions will evolve with market trends and customer preferences, but that doesn't change how we approach the work. We always start by finding those core truths baked into the brand's DNA and then connect them to what's happening in the world at the moment.

For something like McDelivery, which was a huge shift in the market, our starting point wasn’t to talk about it the same way a delivery service like UberEATS might. That’s not what we do. Instead, we celebrate what’s great about McDonald’s and emphasize that now you can enjoy it at home. No other platform can deliver the same food or tap into those unique rituals and behaviours. So, that’s where we begin, with the delivery service simply becoming a new way to enjoy it.

Which McDonald’s campaigns have strengthened the long-term partnership, and are there any that stand out personally?

Long: The strength of this relationship goes far beyond any single piece of work or campaign, and we’d never claim otherwise. Over the years, there have been countless—probably thousands—of people from both the agency and the brand side who have made their collective contributions to get McDonald’s to where it is creatively today. Right now, we’re just the ones trying to keep pushing it forward and do justice to that legacy.

Millers: It comes down to the work you’ve personally been involved in. The ones that stand out are those that resonate with the public on a memorable level and have done well. For us, it’s impossible to single out just one, but I’d say 'Raise Your Arches' is a piece that’s hard not to mention. It was an ad with no food, no restaurant, yet it carried such a powerful brand message at its core. That’s something only McDonald’s could pull off. Work like that stands out in terms of partnership, where the trust is built on a shared understanding of the brand—on both our side and the client’s, who we also consider friends.

Graham-Clare: When it comes to our partnership with Leo Burnett, this campaign was the proof of the pudding.

It came at a time when we needed to drive Brand Love more than ever and, due to incoming HFSS legislation, in ways that broke every rule in the marketing handbook.

None of what resulted – not the product-less ad, the newspaper headlines, nor the £43.7 million incremental revenue – would have been possible without the extraordinary levels of trust we had built between us over the decades.