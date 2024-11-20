Five things we learned about… surviving a global 'crisis hangover'

Society is nursing the hangover from hell. And it’s not their keys people can’t find – it’s the motivation to push through the mind fog and keep grinding.

From Covid-19 to the state of the economy and the excess of false information and division, to the isolation of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, everyone is overwhelmed.

P eople have boldly and bravely downed one crisis too many.

For society, this means there’s ‘the fear’ and an enduring sense of overwhelm. For marketers, the job is to meet people where they are at and rebuild trust.

To measure the national mood and explore solutions just 100 days into the new government – Publicis-owned agency Leo Burnett created its latest Pop Pulse report in conjunction with research agency The Outsiders (it’s the second year of a project to tap into the mood away from the adland bubble).

“Rather than go through traditional research methodologies we brought on board people who have hundreds of sometimes emotional conversations each day – hairdressers, beauticians, pub landlords and people who work behind the bar as well as those who manage online forums,” Tom Sussman, Leo Burnett’s deputy chief strategy officer explains.

A group of academics and journalists including The New Statesman’s Anoosh Chakelian, The Times’ Aubrey Allegretti, LBC’s Natasha Clark and Denise Baron from research agency PublicFirst was also consulted.

Supporting quantitative research further backed the premise of a nation beleaguered by a “crisis hangover”:

50 per cent say they feel things are more intense at the moment and often so intense that they find themselves getting emotional

31 per cent of respondents feel emotionally overwhelmed in day-to-day life

45 per cent say they’re more overwhelmed than they were over 12 months ago.

57 per cent lament that companies have increased their prices by more than they need to in order to maintain profits

To launch the report and discuss its implications, Leo Burnett brought together three panellists – journalist and author Caitlin Moran, ex Google marketer, digital thought leader and diversity activist Nishma Patel Robb and academic and expert in online radicalisation Dr Julia Ebner.