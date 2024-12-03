TUI and Leo Burnett create children's book to complement TV ad

Created by Leo Burnett senior creative team Matt Wood and Tom Loveless, the book transports readers to Mallorca, brought to life through vibrant illustrations. From “relaxing, kicking back, and looking cool” to “building sandcastles together in the beautiful sunny weather,” the story captures the joy of family holidays, TUI-style.

Mark Elwood, CCO, Leo Burnett UK, said: “In ‘Twas the Flight Before Christmas we’re peeling back the curtain on the elves' much-needed downtime. It’s a joy to see our elves trading in their workshop for a TUI Holiday once again. We’re offering families a fun glimpse into the elves’ off-duty antics beyond the North Pole.”

Over 16000 free copies of 'Twas the Flight Before Christmas will be available through TUI’s website and stores. For a personalised touch, families can order limited-edition copies featuring children’s names on the cover on TUI’s website, from Tuesday 3rd December.

Sara Ali, director of brand and content, TUI UK & Ireland, added: “After seeing how much joy ‘Happy Holidays’ brought to families last year, we’ve loved the opportunity to extend the elves’ adventures further with a physical storybook, ‘Twas the Flight Before Christmas. The story captures the essence of what TUI is all about - creating moments of happiness with loved ones. We hope families will enjoy following the elves’ sunny escapes as much as they enjoy their own TUI holidays. It’s been rewarding to create a keepsake gift which children can cherish, and which can represent their own joyful holiday memories.”

A Dutch edition of the storybook will also be available for families in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The book will be promoted through social takeovers including animations with the illustrated elves sharing “holiday elfies” from their beach adventures, brought to life by Motion Design Director Carmen Perez.

Alongside the storybook launch, TUI and Leo Burnett will reprise Happy Holidays for its second holiday season. The 60” film, which was TUI’s first ever Christmas ad, shows the elves boarding a TUI flight and enjoying a sun-soaked fun holiday so much they even ignore a call from the big boss, Santa himself. The much-loved film, set to the soundtrack of Ricky Martin’s iconic summer track Livin' La Vida Loca, will rerun across TVC and Cinema until the New Year.

