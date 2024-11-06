McDonald’s Saver Menu Campaign Positions On Consumer Value

To bring this message to life, McDonald’s is rolling out the 'Actually Get Your Money’s Worth' campaign with Leo Burnett. Using playful, relatable scenarios, the campaign humorously contrasts the Saver Menu’s value with the cost of other everyday expenses, showing that spending less can still mean eating well.

Andrew Long and James Millers, creative directors, Leo Burnett UK said: “Everyone is watching their wallets, and this campaign really taps into that in a humorous way, touching on experiences that we can all relate to. We’re excited to show that you can still enjoy great food without breaking the bank.”

'Actually Get Your Money’s Worth' debuts with the launch of McDonald’s new Chilli Double Cheeseburger, showcased in a playful 20-second film. The spot humorously compares the generous portion of a £2.49 Chili Double Cheeseburger against £2.49 worth of a firework display. This comparison underscores McDonald’s commitment to offering value that truly satisfies.

Lucy Johnson, marketing manager, McDonald’s UK & IE, said: “We know people are looking for value, now more than ever. This campaign is all about show casing the brilliant value for money the McDonald’s Saver Menu offers customers in a fresh, comedic way."

Following this, three additional 10- and 20-second spots continue the comedic theme, highlighting other tongue-in-cheek scenarios like short-lived theme park rides and half-hearted driving lessons—all designed to emphasise that McDonald’s Saver Menu delivers genuine value at an affordable price.

The campaign spans AV/VOD, OOH, social media, press, radio, and digital platforms, running through 2025. AV spots will air alongside popular UK shows such as The Great British Bake Off, Gogglebox, and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Credits

Campaign Title: Actually Get Your Money’s Worth

Client: McDonald’s

Advertising Agency: Leo Burnett

CCO: Mark Elwood

Executive Creative Directors: Andrew Long, James Millers

Creative Directors: James Hodson, Jason Keet

Senior Copywriter: Helen Rogerson

Senior Art Director: Owen Hunter Jenkins

Creative Director Design: David Allen

Deputy CSO: Tom Sussman

Planning Director: Ipeknaz Erel

Senior Comms Planner: Imo Gowen

Managing Partner: Layla Potter

Business Director: Jay Perry

Account Director: Karolina Dovgialo

Senior Account Manager: Natasha Cawley

Account Executive: Lani Lawerence

Senior Project Manager: Laura Taylor

Agency Producer: Jennifer Fewster

Marketing Director: Matthew Reischauer

Marketing Manager: Lucy Johnson

Head of Marketing: Ben Sherburn

Brand Manager: Joe Light

Campaign Assistant: Victory Goodness

Media Buying Agency: OMD

Media Executive Business Director: Ellie Start

Media Business Director: Erin Kelley

Media Associate Director: Elise Grimstone

Media Account Manager: Reilly Sadowski-Synnott

Production Company: MindsEye

Director: Andrew Gaynord

Production Company Producer: Lucy Benson-Brown

Executive Producer: Charlie Phillips

Production Manager: David Gluckstein

Director of Photography: Leandro Filloy

Editor: Saam Hodivala, Shift Post

Audio Post-Production Company: Factory

Sound Design & Mix: Jon Clark

Audio Producer: Emily Thomas

Post-Production Company: Black Kite Studios

VFX Lead: Mark Stannard

Grade: George Kyriacou

Post Production Producer: Hazel Gibson

Animator: Milan Mezei, Leo Burnett