McDonald’s Saver Menu Campaign Positions On Consumer Value
Created by Leo Burnett, the 'Actually Get Your Money’s Worth' campaign promotes the brand's quality means without the budget-busting prices
06 November 2024
McDonald’s is emphasizing value and affordability with its Saver Menu, aiming to provide cost-conscious consumers with options that deliver on both taste and budget. By highlighting a range of wallet-friendly products, McDonald’s positions itself as a go-to choice for those seeking quality meals without the premium price tag. In a market where economic pressures influence spending habits, the Saver Menu stands out as a proposition that combines familiar favourites with accessible pricing, offering customers a way to “actually get their money’s worth” with every visit.
To bring this message to life, McDonald’s is rolling out the 'Actually Get Your Money’s Worth' campaign with Leo Burnett. Using playful, relatable scenarios, the campaign humorously contrasts the Saver Menu’s value with the cost of other everyday expenses, showing that spending less can still mean eating well.
Andrew Long and James Millers, creative directors, Leo Burnett UK said: “Everyone is watching their wallets, and this campaign really taps into that in a humorous way, touching on experiences that we can all relate to. We’re excited to show that you can still enjoy great food without breaking the bank.”
'Actually Get Your Money’s Worth' debuts with the launch of McDonald’s new Chilli Double Cheeseburger, showcased in a playful 20-second film. The spot humorously compares the generous portion of a £2.49 Chili Double Cheeseburger against £2.49 worth of a firework display. This comparison underscores McDonald’s commitment to offering value that truly satisfies.
Lucy Johnson, marketing manager, McDonald’s UK & IE, said: “We know people are looking for value, now more than ever. This campaign is all about show casing the brilliant value for money the McDonald’s Saver Menu offers customers in a fresh, comedic way."
Following this, three additional 10- and 20-second spots continue the comedic theme, highlighting other tongue-in-cheek scenarios like short-lived theme park rides and half-hearted driving lessons—all designed to emphasise that McDonald’s Saver Menu delivers genuine value at an affordable price.
The campaign spans AV/VOD, OOH, social media, press, radio, and digital platforms, running through 2025. AV spots will air alongside popular UK shows such as The Great British Bake Off, Gogglebox, and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
