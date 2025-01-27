Kellogg’s and Leo Burnett unveil second phase of its "See You in the Morning" platform
The OOH campaign is part of a £12 million Masterbrand push, celebrates the brand's heritage with the tagline "The OG."
27 January 2025
Kellogg’s and Leo Burnett have launched the second phase of its "See You in the Morning" creative platform, taking the iconic Rooster, Cornelius, to the streets with a bold series of OOH activations across Europe.
Following the success of the initial launch of its new Masterbrand visual identity by Landor in December which celebrated Kellogg’s heritage as the original breakfast brand, Cornelius with all his swagger, once again takes centre stage. Set against Kellogg’s signature red, blue, and white palette, the campaign prominently features the tagline "The OG" in the typography of the timeless Kellogg’s logo—a design that nods to the brand’s rich legacy while connecting with a new generation of breakfast lovers.
Launching today (27th), the campaign spans major routes, city centres, and commuter areas across Europe. In the UK, standout sites include London Bridge's ICON, Manchester ICON Piccadilly East, and The Screen at Printworks Manchester, complemented by dynamic DOOH placements in rail stations nationwide, bringing Cornelius into full motion for busy commuters.
The OOH launch is part of a 360° full-funnel campaign for Kellogg's Masterbrand, supported by a £12m investment in the UK across multiple channels, including TV, digital, social, retail and instore. Media planning and buying were handled by Carat, with the refreshed brand identity crafted by Landor.
Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer at Leo Burnett UK, said: “Following true big-brand behaviour, we distilled the campaign down to Kellogg’s most distinctive assets and let them sing. The playful typography and Cornelius’s swagger create a confident, cocky, and fun statement that captures the essence of the brand. ‘The OG’ in the logo is a gift—it’s been there all along, and now we’re shining a spotlight on it as a reminder of Kellogg’s enduring appeal.”
Jenn Carker, VP of Kellogg’s Cereal, added: “This campaign celebrates everything that makes Kellogg’s iconic—our heritage, our assets, and, of course, Cornelius himself. By pairing vibrant creative with smart media placements, we’re bringing the playful energy of Cornelius to streets across Europe and waking up the nation to why Kellogg’s remains the original and best choice for breakfast.”
CREDITS
AD AGENCY: Leo Burnett
CAMPAIGN TITLE: See You In The Morning
CLIENT: Kellanova
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo Burnett
CCO: Mark Elwood
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Marcus Aitman
SENIOR CREATIVE: Joe Miller
DESIGN LEAD: Miriam Menendez
MOTION DESIGN LEAD: Carmen Perez Jimenez
DESIGNER: Karolina Alvekrans
DIRECTOR OF SOCIAL AND COMMS PLANNING: Jen Leung
PLANNING PARTNER: Amelia Redding
SENIOR PLANNER: Roxy Windisch
MANAGING PARTNER: Charlotte Coughlan
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Tegwen Tucker
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Bryan Osango
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Sonia Kodasse
PROJECT DIRECTOR: Laura Wilkin
AGENCY PRODUCER: Sam Smith
AGENCY PRODUCER: Lou Pegg
MEDIA AGENCY: CARAT
AARON FLETCHER: Planning Partner
AMELIA GREEN: Comms Planner
NOEMI ALOVISI: Market Planning Manager
MICHAEL CHAN: Market Planning Manager
BRAND SPECIALISTS: LANDOR
Tristan Macheral – Executive Creative Lead
Sarah Bustin – Creative Director
Seb Hepplewhite – Senior Designer
Anna Kohl – Executive Strategy Lead
Nicholas Moran – Strategy Director
Louise Dillies – Senior Strategist
Kristy Drew – Managing Partner
Tally Martin – Business Director
Natasha Alexandrou – Client Manager