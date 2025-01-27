Kellogg’s and Leo Burnett unveil second phase of its "See You in the Morning" platform

Launching today (27th), the campaign spans major routes, city centres, and commuter areas across Europe. In the UK, standout sites include London Bridge's ICON, Manchester ICON Piccadilly East, and The Screen at Printworks Manchester, complemented by dynamic DOOH placements in rail stations nationwide, bringing Cornelius into full motion for busy commuters.

The OOH launch is part of a 360° full-funnel campaign for Kellogg's Masterbrand, supported by a £12m investment in the UK across multiple channels, including TV, digital, social, retail and instore. Media planning and buying were handled by Carat, with the refreshed brand identity crafted by Landor.

Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer at Leo Burnett UK, said: “Following true big-brand behaviour, we distilled the campaign down to Kellogg’s most distinctive assets and let them sing. The playful typography and Cornelius’s swagger create a confident, cocky, and fun statement that captures the essence of the brand. ‘The OG’ in the logo is a gift—it’s been there all along, and now we’re shining a spotlight on it as a reminder of Kellogg’s enduring appeal.”

Jenn Carker, VP of Kellogg’s Cereal, added: “This campaign celebrates everything that makes Kellogg’s iconic—our heritage, our assets, and, of course, Cornelius himself. By pairing vibrant creative with smart media placements, we’re bringing the playful energy of Cornelius to streets across Europe and waking up the nation to why Kellogg’s remains the original and best choice for breakfast.”