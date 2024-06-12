Leo Burnett: Another Lustrous Year

Leo Burnett kicked off 2024 with a significant win, securing the creative account for Vodafone UK - following an impressive 2023 for the agency which also won new National Lottery operator Allwyn and Confused.com.

Earlier this year, CEO Carly Avener told Creative Salon that the success of the agency comes down to building things step by step. It’s been about getting the details right—focusing on talent, understanding its people, and making sure it's taking care of the stars.

"We’ve been really focused on building the proposition because it's a highly competitive cluttered market," she explains. "And clients don't spend more than three seconds really thinking about advertising agencies, so how can we be really consistent and clear about our brand? Why would a client trust you with their brand when you haven't got a brand of your own? That's been super important for us," she said at the time.

Avener's influence is reflected in the agency’s increased focus on social specialism and the fresh talent coming on board. But while change is afoot, some elements remain constant. The agency’s core philosophy—Populist Creativity—continues to thrive, now extending its reach across the agency’s diverse client base, especially in social media and other emerging spaces.

From celebrating McDonald’s UK's 50th birthday with nostalgia-laden campaigns to transforming TUI’s safety briefings into engaging global stories, Leo Burnett continues to flex its creative muscle under chief creative officer Mark Elwood.