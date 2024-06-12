The Showcase 2024
Leo Burnett: Another Lustrous Year
The agency's continued winning run with Vodafone and B&Q victory this year followed an impressive 2023
Leo Burnett kicked off 2024 with a significant win, securing the creative account for Vodafone UK - following an impressive 2023 for the agency which also won new National Lottery operator Allwyn and Confused.com.
Earlier this year, CEO Carly Avener told Creative Salon that the success of the agency comes down to building things step by step. It’s been about getting the details right—focusing on talent, understanding its people, and making sure it's taking care of the stars.
"We’ve been really focused on building the proposition because it's a highly competitive cluttered market," she explains. "And clients don't spend more than three seconds really thinking about advertising agencies, so how can we be really consistent and clear about our brand? Why would a client trust you with their brand when you haven't got a brand of your own? That's been super important for us," she said at the time.
Avener's influence is reflected in the agency’s increased focus on social specialism and the fresh talent coming on board. But while change is afoot, some elements remain constant. The agency’s core philosophy—Populist Creativity—continues to thrive, now extending its reach across the agency’s diverse client base, especially in social media and other emerging spaces.
From celebrating McDonald’s UK's 50th birthday with nostalgia-laden campaigns to transforming TUI’s safety briefings into engaging global stories, Leo Burnett continues to flex its creative muscle under chief creative officer Mark Elwood.
Creative Salon on Leo Burnett's 2024
In 2024, Leo Burnett UK continued to demonstrate its creative prowess with a series of high-profile campaigns, notable account wins, and significant industry recognition.
It kicked off the year with a major win - Vodafone UK appointed Leo Burnett as its creative agency following a competitive pitch. The agency has been tasked with creating a long-term platform to handle all above-the-line and digital communications, further enhancing Leo Burnett’s portfolio.
Reflecting on the competitive pitch process, Maria Koutsoudakis, brand director at Vodafone emphasised the agency's strategic and creative strengths, which made Leo Burnett the ideal partner to help bring Vodafone’s vision of becoming the trusted digital partner for UK families and businesses to life. "Leo’s has an impressive body of work and proven track record and we are excited to see the brand continue to go from strength to strength with their partnership," she explained at the time.
The agency also won the B&Q creative account without a pitch. Tom Hampson, MD at B&Q, shared his excitement for 2025, noting that the brand is eager to inspire the UK to embrace home improvements with both enthusiasm and creativity in the year ahead. He said of the appointment: "Leo Burnett has demonstrated their ability to take this to the next level and create work that customers really connect with."
Leo Burnett also began 2024 by strengthening its creative department under Mark Elwood - the man behind the creative reboot of the agency. Andrew Long and James Millers were promoted to executive creative directors, continuing their leadership of the McDonald’s UK account, which they have successfully helmed for four years. Additionally, Kristen Walters returned to Leo Burnett UK as creative director after working at Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam and freelancing. Kimberley Gill and Bethany Manning were also appointed as creative directors following pitch wins for Škoda and Morrisons, while Ila De Mello Kamath, formerly of Ogilvy, joined as planning partner to oversee the Vodafone account.
In January, Leo Burnett unveiled the results of PopPulse: Hope Starts Here, the second wave of its research platform capturing the mood of the British public. The report revealed that despite ongoing challenges, hope was a prevailing sentiment among 40 per cent of Britons heading into the year.
Long-time client McDonald’s celebrated its 50th birthday in the UK. Having partnered with McDonald’s for 40 years, Leo Burnett delivered a nostalgic campaign that tapped into the fast-food chain’s rich history - giving Macca's a birthday part of its own and inviting all its fans.
Adding to the festivities, the viral Grimace Shake made its debut in the UK as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations, with the limited-edition blueberry-flavoured shake becoming a social media sensation.
Other McDonald's treats included ‘Descended from Greatness’, a tribute to the iconic hash browns and their new mini version and ‘A Little More Mmm’, celebrating subtle improvements made to McDonald’s classic burgers.
Leo Burnett also added a light-hearted twist with the Pre-Nug Agreement, a campaign encouraging fans to formalise their commitment to sharing McNuggets with loved ones via social media.
McDonald’s also saw success at the British Arrows, where Leo Burnett’s work earned Silver and Bronze awards for ‘Raise Your Arches’ and ‘Keep Up With The Times’.
For Morrisons, Leo Burnett continued its collaboration by emphasising value-driven messaging. The ‘Pay Less with More Card’ campaign highlighted savings available through the loyalty scheme, using humour to showcase the bafflement of customers at the extent of their savings.
Leo Burnett’s work with Škoda also shone in 2024, with the campaign ‘You Said It’, a social-first campaign, leveraging the enthusiasm of the Reddit community to honour the cult status of the Škoda Octavia.
Leo Burnett also collaborated with TUI, reimagining the traditional in-flight safety film through ‘Safety: A Global Film’, which celebrated TUI destinations and delivered a unique cinematic experience for travellers.
For Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, the agency created a campaign to support Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes as they prepared for the Olympics 2024 in Paris.
Leo Burnett championed social and environmental causes through initiatives like Agency for Nature, where junior creatives Jas Nadoo and Georgette Fischer developed a campaign aimed at reconnecting people with nature. Additionally, the agency partnered with the Earthshot Prize, providing pro bono creative services to help scale ecological solutions developed by the award’s finalists.
The agency's work for Premier Inn showcased its commitment to inclusivity. The ‘Do Your Thing’ campaign, part of the ongoing ‘Rest Easy’ platform, celebrated the diverse reasons guests choose to stay at the hotel. The 60-second film highlighted various characters, from business travellers to cosplay enthusiasts, fostering a sense of community and belonging within Premier Inn's welcoming environment.
Other work included the agency's debut for US savoury snack Cheez-It, Marella Cruises, Confused.com
Creative Salon Says: 2023 was a standout year for Leo Burnett. Kicking off 2024 with big wins - Vodafone UK and B&Q - against some of the best agencies in the industry is a testament to the strength of its brilliant team under CEO Carly Avener. We look forward to seeing how the agency further elevates its craft and inspires the industry heading into 2025.