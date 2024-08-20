Dentsu Creative: Evolving Through Change and Delivering Impact

2024 has been a pivotal year for Dentsu Creative, including the launch of the cutting-edge Dentsu Labs in London, driving the agency’s global innovation forward. Under the leadership of UK CEO Jessica Tamsedge, Dentsu Creative has reshaped its structure, creating three dynamic divisions—brand, experience, and connected content—to better tackle the rapidly evolving market.

In this new era, the agency is pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology. From pioneering work in virtual reality and artificial intelligence (AI) to campaigns for clients such as Pringles and American Express, the agency is setting the stage for the future of brand storytelling. With its London Lab led by industry experts Indy Saha and Alex Hamilton and partnerships with Virgin and Microsoft, Dentsu is leading the charge in creating new and impactful human experiences.

Along with these innovative steps, Dentsu Creative secured key victories this year, including becoming Ferrero's UK agency of record and BT Business’s lead social agency.

However, Dentsu Creative is also navigating significant leadership changes, with the departure of chief creative officer Caroline Pay, executive creative director Sue Higgs and chief strategy officer Theo Izzard-Brown. Embracing this transition, Dentsu Creative is drawing on the support of its global creative team to maintain momentum and continue its growth into a future full of possibility. A new creative chief is expected to be named early in the new year.