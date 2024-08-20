The Showcase 2024
Dentsu Creative: Evolving Through Change and Delivering Impact
Dentsu Creative reshapes its leadership, lands major brands and delivers campaigns that redefine its creative edge
2024 has been a pivotal year for Dentsu Creative, including the launch of the cutting-edge Dentsu Labs in London, driving the agency’s global innovation forward. Under the leadership of UK CEO Jessica Tamsedge, Dentsu Creative has reshaped its structure, creating three dynamic divisions—brand, experience, and connected content—to better tackle the rapidly evolving market.
In this new era, the agency is pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology. From pioneering work in virtual reality and artificial intelligence (AI) to campaigns for clients such as Pringles and American Express, the agency is setting the stage for the future of brand storytelling. With its London Lab led by industry experts Indy Saha and Alex Hamilton and partnerships with Virgin and Microsoft, Dentsu is leading the charge in creating new and impactful human experiences.
Along with these innovative steps, Dentsu Creative secured key victories this year, including becoming Ferrero's UK agency of record and BT Business’s lead social agency.
However, Dentsu Creative is also navigating significant leadership changes, with the departure of chief creative officer Caroline Pay, executive creative director Sue Higgs and chief strategy officer Theo Izzard-Brown. Embracing this transition, Dentsu Creative is drawing on the support of its global creative team to maintain momentum and continue its growth into a future full of possibility. A new creative chief is expected to be named early in the new year.
Creative Salon on Dentsu Creative’s 2024
In 2024, Dentsu Creative underwent a transformative year, reshaping its leadership and continuing to drive ambitious campaigns. Following the establishment of three distinct divisions – brand, experience, and connected content – the agency saw key departures, including chief creative officer Caroline Pay, executive creative director Sue Higgs and chief strategy officer Theo Izzard-Brown. Tom Smith and Darren Urquhart, global client executive creative directors since 2022, have taken on temporary oversight of Dentsu Creative UK’s creative department while the search for a new creative leader takes place. The agency has opted not to fill the CSO role, reflecting a refined, integrated approach within its new structure.
Parent company Dentsu’s 2024 Global Ad Spend Forecast predicted a 5.0 per cent growth in ad spending, adjusting its year-end estimate to $754.4 billion, reflecting optimism in a shifting global economy. To complement this growth, Dentsu Lab made its debut in London, enhancing the network’s tech-driven initiative that blends R&D with creative design. This expansion, led by Indy Saha, Dentsu UK and Ireland’s chief experience officer and head of innovation, Alex Hamilton, aims to push boundaries in virtual reality, AI, and immersive experiences across various industries, from retail to sports and gaming.
Dentsu Creative also delivered notable campaigns this year that spanned diverse sectors, including Waitrose’s Cookery School Live, a pioneering interactive show hosted by Ruby Bhogal and Alex Szrok. Dentsu Creative, long-time partner to Waitrose, collaborated with Groovy Gecko and Livesell for this campaign.
Adding to their momentum, Dentsu Creative landed another new client, inclusive fashion brand Snag. The agency kicked off the partnership with the vibrant “Why The Snag Not?” campaign, celebrating the brand’s community of loyal “Snagglers” and its commitment to self-expression and accessibility in fashion.
The agency also introduced Pringles' Poptopia, an interactive digital hub created with Merkle, designed to boost consumer loyalty and engagement by offering immersive experiences tailored to crisp lovers.
Dentsu Creative also led a compelling campaign to save the historic Salford Lads’ & Girls’ Club, facing an urgent need to raise £250,000. The campaign leveraged over 140 donated billboard spaces from Clear Channel, JCDecaux, and Ocean Outdoor, with additional media support from Global, LadBible, Blis and Spotify. The powerful message “Don’t let the lights go out” was spread across Greater Manchester and Salford, encouraging immediate donations via QR codes. Further support came from a social film and solidarity gestures like the Manchester Arndale Centre switching off its festive lights for a night.
The agency launched a campaign in the UK for American Express' Business Cards, showcasing the rewards that business owners can enjoy. Additionally, Dentsu Creative teamed up with fellow Dentsu agency iProspect to promote Drunk Elephant’s Bora Barrier Repair Cream, leveraging a partnership with Space NK to create a cohesive creative and media strategy. The blend of in-store and out-of-home activations highlighted Dentsu’s expertise in integrated campaigns.
Another exciting initiative was the launch of Valspar’s Shake It Up campaign, crafted from Dentsu Creative’s Edinburgh and Manchester offices. This initiative redefined Valspar’s brand identity, featuring messaging designed to inspire DIY enthusiasts across European markets.
V&CO and Dentsu Creative launched a campaign for the brand's Dead-Flat Matt paint, spotlighting its unique ultra-matt finish. The campaign utilised a blend of high-impact press, out-of-home and social media strategies, including a 3D billboard at the London Design Festival. Collaborations with influencers like Molly Coath and paid social campaigns across TikTok and Meta positioned Dead-Flat Matt as a must-have for design-savvy consumers. The integrated approach highlighted the agency's ability to execute a seamless creative and media strategy, ensuring the brand’s premium offering reached the right audience.
Along with these campaigns, Dentsu Creative celebrated several account wins. The agency was appointed BT Business’s lead social agency, set to enhance the brand’s B2B social presence. It also became Ferrero’s UK agency of record, focusing on a local-first strategy to ensure brand consistency across Ferrero’s portfolio. Working alongside Dentsu agencies Carat for media and Tag for production, the cross-agency model looks to deliver a unified approach tailored to Ferrero’s needs.
Beyond its client work, Dentsu Creative has bolstered its industry presence through thought leadership initiatives. Its CMO Report, surveying 950 CMOs, shed light on a growing belief in creative innovation as a key driver for brand and business growth.
The year ended with the launch of Dentsu Influence, an AI- and data-driven operating system to help brands track their influencer partnerships. It is being rolled out across EMEA supported by Influence Hub, led by Tamsedge and Emma Odendaal, head of influence.
Creative Salon Says: This year, Dentsu Creative has redefined its strategy, showcasing a dynamic mix of creative energy and structural evolution. With a new creative leader appointment on the horizon, exciting new partnerships and innovative campaigns, the agency is set on driving relevance and impact in every client interaction. With a more refined operational model, Dentsu Creative is positioning itself to meet the needs various needs of clients entering the new marketing frontier.