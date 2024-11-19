Salford Lads' & Girls' Club Fights to Keep Its Lights On

This incredible media collaboration has been produced alongside a powerful new social film that celebrates the club’s enduring influence on generations of musicians and youth alike. Featuring real club alumni including longest serving club volunteer Dennis Lewtas and Blane Heaney, a former club member turned youth worker who credits the club for providing stability, the film will premiere during the ad break of Coronation Street on November 18, a strategic moment intended to reach a wide and supportive audience. ITV also donated the peak time TV ad space free of charge.

Julie Chadwick joint MD of Dentsu Creative said: “I am immensely proud of the collective effort from everyone at dentsu in supporting the Salford Lads and Girls Club. This club represents more than a physical space; it’s a vital institution that has supported and empowered young people for over a century, fostering community and creativity in ways that resonate deeply with our values.

"Seeing our teams from Carat, Dentsu Creative, dentsu, The Gate Films unite behind the campaign has been inspiring. It exemplifies the power of collaboration and shared purpose, showcasing the very best of our organisation. Together, we’re ensuring that Salford Lads and Girls Club remains a place of inspiration, safety, and opportunity for generations to come.”

In another heartfelt gesture of solidarity, the Manchester Arndale Centre will switch off its Christmas tree and surrounding festive lights for one evening, standing alongside Salford Lads' & Girls' Club in their urgent bid to secure essential funds. By dimming the festive lights, the Arndale aims to make sure people are aware of the lights going out at the club and hope to inspire the community to help keep donating and keep the lights on and doors open.

The campaign has been a collective effort made With thanks also owed to Universal Music, Johnny Marr, Warner Chappell Music and Morrissey.

Robin Wight CVO CBE a descendant of the founders James Grimble Groves and William Grimble Groves said: “My great grandparents who founded the Salford Lads Club would have been amazed and delighted that the media industry of Manchester came together with digital posters , television, radio and something called social media to sustain their generosity of 120 years ago. All of us involved in ensuring the survival of this magical Club recognise that without the generosity of so many, and the support of the media industry our mission would fail. Thank you”

The GoFundMe campaign, launched on October 13, 2024, has garnered 1,200 donations so far receiving notable support from Salford Council, local businesses, football fans, and musicians including Morrissey and The Courteeners.

To further galvanise support, the club has organised some more events for the final stretch of its campaign:

Manchester Music Exhibition hosted by Kyle Dale of Bittersweet Home in November

The exhibition also features an interview with the original Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll hosted by music writer and author John Robb

Brudenell Record Fair hosted at the club in November

"We are incredibly grateful and deeply moved by the overwhelming support we've received," said Laura Slingsby, a representative of Salford Lads' & Girls' Club. "The dedication shown by Dentsu and the many media outlets rallying around us is beyond inspiring. To see our story, our heritage, and our mission brought to life on such a large scale has been humbling. Every donation, every shared message, and every bit of awareness raised is a lifeline that helps ensure the future of this club and the young people it supports. We can’t thank everyone enough for helping us keep the lights on for the next generation."

The campaign celebrates the club’s longstanding legacy and aims to ensure that it remains a safe, welcoming, and vibrant space for Salford’s young people for hopefully many years to come.