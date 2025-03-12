Peroni and Ferrari Welcome Lewis Hamilton

Premium Italian beer brand Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% launches its new full-year campaign, ‘The Italian Way,’ celebrating the traits of Italian culture and style, in collaboration with F1 team Scuderia Ferrari HP.

The campaign marks the debut of work with its creative agency McCann Worldgroup, having won the global advertising account last year.

Its opening film 'The Welcome Present' features Ferrari F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, where Peroni's alcohol-free beer delivers a memorable welcome gift to Hamilton, having just joined from Mercedes.