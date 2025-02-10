Durex Celebrates The After Glow Of Using Lube

McCann Content Studios has strategically crafted the influencer partnership approach. Leading the charge are macro influencers in the beauty community, such as Demi Jones, whose established credibility in beauty provides the perfect platform to subvert traditional beauty adverts and introduce new audiences to the benefits of lube. To further reinforce the campaign’s credibility, Alix Fox is spearheading a broadcast day, delving into the science of Afterglow and its meaningful connection to sexual wellness. Alongside Alix, an array of mid-tier sex-positive influencers, including Grace Victory, Katie Snooks, and Lily Whitfield, will amplify the conversation, ensuring the campaign reaches and resonates with a diverse and engaged audience.

At a time when self-care is everywhere, Afterglow is making the case for pleasure as an essential part of the routine. It’s a reminder that good sex isn’t just fun, it’s good for you. The elevated heart rate, the deep satisfaction; these are nature’s most radiant beauty secrets. And when lube is involved, the results speak for themselves.

McCann’s social-first campaign, Afterglow features a 30” hero film alongside a series of 15” cut downs, and online content from their sizzling lineup of sex-positive influencers. The campaign’s paid media starts today, 10 February, with creator activations going live in time for Valentine’s Day.

Durex Lubes are available at Boots, Superdrug and all major supermarkets. You can find tips, guidance and advice on sexual health and wellbeing online here: https://durex.co.uk/pages/lubes-after-glow.

“Lube is a game-changer, yet so many people still see it as optional,” said Charlotte McCrudden category manager at Durex. “At Durex we help people have better sex, and we know that lube makes every sex occasion more pleasurable. We’re lighting up our social channels in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day, sparking conversations, breaking taboos, and ensuring that everyone gets the pleasure, and the afterglow, they deserve.”

Manuel Castillo and Enrique Torguet, creative directors from McCann Madrid said, “This campaign is built on a universal truth. How often have you said to someone or heard someone say, ‘You’re glowing!’ after great sex? Our challenge was simply to bring that insight to life in the most compelling way. With Afterglow, we’re giving people one more reason to enjoy incredible sex with Durex Lube: to do it for that radiant after glow.”

Credits

Client: Durex, Reckitt

Agencies: McCann WG, McCann London, McCann Madrid, McCann NY, McCann Content

Studios

Weber Shandwick, Craft Madrid

Agency Partners: Page creative, The Good Company

