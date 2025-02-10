Durex Celebrates The After Glow Of Using Lube
Led by McCann London, the campaign spotlights how great sex shouldn't just feel great but look it too
10 February 2025
Durex, #1 condom and lubes 1 brand, is turning up the heat this Valentine’s Day with Afterglow, a bold, sex-positive campaign led by McCann London that’s all about embracing pleasure and wearing your satisfaction with pride, because great sex doesn’t just feel amazing, it looks it too.
The creative idea, shaped by Creative Directors Manuel Castillo and Enrique Torquet from McCann Madrid, is simple but powerful: great sex with lube boosts your afterglow. Whether solo or with a partner, lube takes pleasure to the next level, and the science backs it up. From vaginal and anal sex to solo and partnered play, Durex research reveals that lube users consistently report greater satisfaction 2. But while 28 per cent of Brits have used lube to enhance their sex lives, only 1 in 6 say their partner truly knows how to give them pleasure 3. That’s a gap Durex is ready to close.
The centrepiece of Durex’s campaign is a large box with the words “THE AFTER GLOW” printed on the outside, unveiling a tube of Durex ‘Feel’ Lube when you lift the lid. The campaign’s films open on the box and will be gifted to an array of influencers spearheaded by McCann Content Studios. The box is not currently available for purchase.
McCann Content Studios has strategically crafted the influencer partnership approach. Leading the charge are macro influencers in the beauty community, such as Demi Jones, whose established credibility in beauty provides the perfect platform to subvert traditional beauty adverts and introduce new audiences to the benefits of lube. To further reinforce the campaign’s credibility, Alix Fox is spearheading a broadcast day, delving into the science of Afterglow and its meaningful connection to sexual wellness. Alongside Alix, an array of mid-tier sex-positive influencers, including Grace Victory, Katie Snooks, and Lily Whitfield, will amplify the conversation, ensuring the campaign reaches and resonates with a diverse and engaged audience.
At a time when self-care is everywhere, Afterglow is making the case for pleasure as an essential part of the routine. It’s a reminder that good sex isn’t just fun, it’s good for you. The elevated heart rate, the deep satisfaction; these are nature’s most radiant beauty secrets. And when lube is involved, the results speak for themselves.
McCann’s social-first campaign, Afterglow features a 30” hero film alongside a series of 15” cut downs, and online content from their sizzling lineup of sex-positive influencers. The campaign’s paid media starts today, 10 February, with creator activations going live in time for Valentine’s Day.
Durex Lubes are available at Boots, Superdrug and all major supermarkets. You can find tips, guidance and advice on sexual health and wellbeing online here: https://durex.co.uk/pages/lubes-after-glow.
“Lube is a game-changer, yet so many people still see it as optional,” said Charlotte McCrudden category manager at Durex. “At Durex we help people have better sex, and we know that lube makes every sex occasion more pleasurable. We’re lighting up our social channels in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day, sparking conversations, breaking taboos, and ensuring that everyone gets the pleasure, and the afterglow, they deserve.”
Manuel Castillo and Enrique Torguet, creative directors from McCann Madrid said, “This campaign is built on a universal truth. How often have you said to someone or heard someone say, ‘You’re glowing!’ after great sex? Our challenge was simply to bring that insight to life in the most compelling way. With Afterglow, we’re giving people one more reason to enjoy incredible sex with Durex Lube: to do it for that radiant after glow.”
Credits
Client: Durex, Reckitt
Agencies: McCann WG, McCann London, McCann Madrid, McCann NY, McCann Content
Studios
Weber Shandwick, Craft Madrid
Agency Partners: Page creative, The Good Company
Nicolo Scala - Global Brand Marketing Manager
Charlotte McCrudden - Category manager
Ananiya Gupta - Senior brand manager
Hannah Coulton - Brand manager
Creative Agency: McCann London
Javier Campopiano – Global Chief Creative Officer (McCann Worldgroup)
Ioana Filip – Global executive creative director (McCann Worldgroup)
Katie Edwards – Global Business Lead
Alessia Brogna – Global Account director
James Clee – Strategy Director
Kayleigh Didcott – Senior Digital Strategist
Creative Agency: McCann Madrid
Eoin Sherry – Chief creative officer
Enrique Torguet – Creative director
Manuel Castillo – Creative director
Marcelino Contreras – Art director
Alicia Sánchez - Copywriter
Creative Agency: McCann NY
Shayne Millington – Chief Creative Officer
Matt van Leeuwen - EVP Head of Design
Zac Collopy - Associate Creative Director of Design
McCann Content Studios London (part of McCann)
Crystal Malachias – Global Co-MD
Bianca Eglinton – Creative Director
Aaron King – VP influencers
Ed Calderhead – Social Media Director
Natasha Firth – Senior influencers manager
Dorothy Dinga – Influencer Executive
Bella Bond – Social Media Manager
Weber Shandwick
Katie Hill – EVP
Filipe Lima – VP
Production Studio – Craft Spain
Paloma Adrien - Chief Production Officer
Maria Iglesias – Lead Executive Producer
Bea Carnicero – Broadcast Producer
Vanessa Pizarro – Head of Postproduction
Paula Garcia – Postproduction Coordinator
Maria Pastor – Head of Print
Juan Manuel Orero – Print production manager
Israel Melero – Print artworker
Production Studio – The Good Company
CH Martinez – Director
Melania Valero – Executive Producer
Page Creative UK – (Box creation)
Paul Clark – Director