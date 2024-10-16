McCann London: Hitting The Highs

Creative Salon on McCann London's 2024

McCann London started off 2024 with a bang in hiring Aaron Harridge as head of strategy from Droga5 and promoting Jonathan Brown from planning partner to head of strategic product.

But the agency's biggest coup on the talent front was the poaching of the brilliant and award-winning Lynsey Atkin from 4Creative to take up the chief creative officer role.

The agency's creative excellence was recognised at Cannes with Xbox's "The everyday tactician" campaign winning two Grand Prix, in the Direct and the Entertainment Lions for Gaming categories, alongside gold in Brand Experience & Activation and a Titanium Lion. The tally meant McCann was the most awarded UK agency in Cannes .

And then in the autumn everything came together when the agency snared the prestigious global business for Peroni after a challenging four-way shootout. Nathalie Pfaff, chief growth officer at Peroni's parent Asahi Europe and International, said of the agency's pitch: “Creatively and strategically, McCann impressed the team over the course of a rigorous pitch process and we’re excited to start this next chapter of growth together.