Just Eat launches Wes Anderson-style campaign

The campaign also surfaces a range of the amazing restaurant partners and grocers available on the delivery app, with the simple message that wherever you live, whatever your wallet and whatever your choice, Just Eat can satisfy all cravings. The first series of films feature some of Just Eat’s big brand restaurant partners, incorporating Franca Manca, Joe and the Juice, Honi Poke, The Real Greek, Five Guys and grocers Sainsbury’s and Co-op.

Victoria Gold, UK&I Marketing Director at Just Eat commented: “As we continue to see a rise in demand for food delivery in non-traditional takeaway moments such as breakfast and lunch, as well as a huge appetite for grocery delivery, it’s key that we show consumers that Just Eat has all their favourite restaurants and grocers for all food-ordering and convenience moments.

‘The Joy of Everyday’ aims to show how Just Eat fits seamlessly into people's lives beyond the stereotypical Friday night takeaway. Our world of charming animal characters represent real people and their diverse food experiences. Each moment is uniquely delightful and universally relatable, positioning Just Eat as the go-to for everyday convenience.”

Directed by the award-winning Tim McNaughton of the Bobbsey Twins, the creative uses the enchantment of puppetry and stop-frame animation to delve into the colourful lives of the animal characters. All twelve puppets were coined by McCann London’s Creative Directors Matt Searle and Olly Wood, and designed and handmade by the renowned Arch Model Studio, the team behind Wes Anderson's Fantastic Mr Fox and Isle Of Dogs. Real food played a part in the creative, with life-sized food from Just Eat shrunk to fit into the stop-motion world, highlighting the delicious range available.