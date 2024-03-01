JET_JoyOfEveryday_GroceryGrab_Still_01

Just Eat launches Wes Anderson-style campaign

Created by McCann London, the ‘Joy of Everyday’ campaign shifts the brand's focus from ‘takeaway’ to ‘everything’

By creative salon

01 March 2024

On-demand delivery platform Just Eat has today launched ‘The Joy of Everyday’, its new 360° campaign which shows Just Eat as the go-to for all ordering and convenience moments.

The ‘Joy of Everyday’ takes a refreshed look at Just Eat’s proposition, positioning the delivery app as much more than an indulgent weekend treat. The campaign, which has been informed by robust consumer data and insights, represents a step-change in Just Eat’s retail communications strategy by putting real human behaviour at its heart. It shifts the focus from ‘takeaway’ to ‘everything’, mirroring how the modern consumer uses on-demand delivery for their everyday needs.

Created by McCann London, the creative includes a series of nine captivating 20-second films, featuring animal characters who personify customer cohorts. The relatable characters include a family of squirrels, student rabbits, a suburban beaver and otter couple, and city-living moles.

Each film celebrates how food can enrich life’s day-to-day moments, and inspire more people to see Just Eat as an integral part of daily modern life. From a ‘secret squirrel’ that likes a ‘me time’ nibble in bed, to ‘rabbit roomies’ who enjoy trying new dishes while they binge watch their favourite TV show, bringing joy to everyday convenience is at the core of the creative.

The campaign also surfaces a range of the amazing restaurant partners and grocers available on the delivery app, with the simple message that wherever you live, whatever your wallet and whatever your choice, Just Eat can satisfy all cravings. The first series of films feature some of Just Eat’s big brand restaurant partners, incorporating Franca Manca, Joe and the Juice, Honi Poke, The Real Greek, Five Guys and grocers Sainsbury’s and Co-op.

Victoria Gold, UK&I Marketing Director at Just Eat commented: “As we continue to see a rise in demand for food delivery in non-traditional takeaway moments such as breakfast and lunch, as well as a huge appetite for grocery delivery, it’s key that we show consumers that Just Eat has all their favourite restaurants and grocers for all food-ordering and convenience moments.

‘The Joy of Everyday’ aims to show how Just Eat fits seamlessly into people's lives beyond the stereotypical Friday night takeaway. Our world of charming animal characters represent real people and their diverse food experiences. Each moment is uniquely delightful and universally relatable, positioning Just Eat as the go-to for everyday convenience.”

Directed by the award-winning Tim McNaughton of the Bobbsey Twins, the creative uses the enchantment of puppetry and stop-frame animation to delve into the colourful lives of the animal characters. All twelve puppets were coined by McCann London’s Creative Directors Matt Searle and Olly Wood, and designed and handmade by the renowned Arch Model Studio, the team behind Wes Anderson's Fantastic Mr Fox and Isle Of Dogs. Real food played a part in the creative, with life-sized food from Just Eat shrunk to fit into the stop-motion world, highlighting the delicious range available.

Tommy Smith, Managing Director at McCann London said, ‘With a growing choice paralysis amongst consumers, we believe there's no better way to cultivate love and loyalty than by showcasing the perfect union of our furry friends and the exceptional quality supply from Just Eat. Our formula of a slice of life combined with real human (animal) insight equals yet another delivery of joy from the UK's most beloved on-demand delivery brand.’

‘The Joy of Everyday’ replaces Just Eat’s previous UK retail platform, ‘We Got It’, whilst ‘Did Somebody Say’ remains the global brand platform.

Just Eat and McCann London worked in partnership with DSC (Diversity Standards Collective), a global research company and collection of consultants, to ensure the campaign authentically and accurately represents the communities brought to life by the animals in the series.

The campaign’s first four films launch in the UK today across TV, VOD, Radio, YouTube and Social, with the remaining five to be released in the summer.

  • Beaver Bruno

    1/2Beaver Bruno

  • Squirrel - Harriet

    2/2Squirrel - Harriet

Credits

Client: Just Eat Takeaway.com

Creative Agency: McCann London

Production: Craft London

Media: UM

Production Company: Arts & Sciences

Post-production: Black Kite

JUST EAT UK

Susan O'Brien – Global VP of Brand

Claire Pointon – EVP, UK & Ireland

Victoria Gold – UK & Ireland Marketing Director

Alice Saleh – UK Head of Brand & Campaigns

Megan Hill – UK Brand & Campaigns Manager

Vinay Patel – UK Senior Marketing Executive

Vaiju Ravi – Senior Project Manager

Mair Roberts – Senior Project Manager

Emma Williams – Global Senior Art Director

Zara Ballantyne Grove – Global Senior Lead, Production

Creative Agency: McCann London

Polly McMorrow - CEO

Rob Doubal & Laurence Thomson: Co-CCOs (McCann UK), Co-Presidents (McCann London)

Tommy Smith - Managing Director

Francesca Goring - Business Director

Alizée Lawson - Senior Account Manager

Rob Webster - Creative Director

Alexei Berwitz - Creative Director

Olly Wood - Creative Director

Matt Searle - Creative Director

Natalie Lau - Strategy Partner

Ipeknaz Erel - Strategy Director

Val Boyce – Business Affairs

McCann Content Studio (part of McCann London)

Crystal Malachias - Global Head of Content

Calum Macdonald Ball - Head of Live Content

Jade Pike - Senior Social Manager

CRAFT London Production (part of McCann London)

Jack Bayley - Director of Integrated Production

Dennis Olsson - Executive Producer

Jacob Gardner - Senior Producer

Gabrielle Flanagan - Senior Producer

Eleonora Busia - Post Producer

Zoe Papadopoulou - Post Producer

Thomas Castellani – VFX Director

Metin Akcakoca – VFX Artist

Andy Williams – Online editor

Gurdeep Singh – Senior Sound Engineer

Theo Sturgis – Junior Sound Engineer

Production Company: Arts & Sciences

Executive Producer – James Bland

Producer – Ewen Brown

Director: Tim McNaughton (Bobbsey Twins)

Production manager – Lauren Highman

Production manager – Francesca Resteghini

1st AD – Ben Glickman

2nd AD – Laura Carrion Del Pozo

DOP – Tristan Oliver

Production Designer – Olly Williams

Prop Master – Jess Elckock

Rob Morris – Food Stylist

Katie Giovanni – Food Stylist

Arch Model Studios

AMS Managing Director – Andy Gent

AMS Studio Manager – Lisa Hill

Animator – Andy Biddle, Mark Waring, Tobias Fouracre, Steve Warne

Costume Designers - Claudia Brugnaletti & Lucy Hagan

Offline Edit: Final Cut

Editor – Leo King

Edit Assistant – Luke Anderson

Black Kite

Motion Designer - Diogo Gil & Bradley Franklin

VFX Lead – Dan Sanders

Colourist - Rich Fearon

Producer - Phil Whalley, Abi Klimaszewska

Production Coordinator - Lewes Bridson

Others

Media handled through: UM

Media (social) handled through: Dept

