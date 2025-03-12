Unilever's Dirt Is Good Inspires Kids To Get 'Out Of Home'

Alper Çapar, Unilever's Head of Home Care Marketing for Turkey, emphasised the campaign's significance: “At OMO, we believe that every child deserves the opportunity and inspiration to explore and learn through play – it’s a vital part of learning and development. By transforming our most populous city’s billboards into interactive play zones, we're creating new opportunities for children to engage and explore, reminding everyone of the importance of outdoor play.”

Children's engagement in outdoor activities has markedly decreased worldwide, with children’s time spent playing outdoors having decreased by 50 per cent in one generation. This trend has profound implications for children's physical, emotional, cognitive, and social development.

Tati Lindenberg, Chief Brand Officer of Dirt Is Good and Head of Unilever Fabric Cleaning (SVP) said, “At Dirt Is Good, we’ve always believed in the power of outdoor play and sport for people to dream, dare, learn, and grow. But today, rapid urbanisation and the prevalence of technology has left children and parents spending more time inside on screens than outdoors getting dirty. With our ‘Out of Home’ campaign in Istanbul, we’re reimagining open spaces to bring joy back to the outdoors and remind families that every messy moment is worth embracing.’

The “Out of Home” billboards will be available until 15 March 2025. For more information about the campaign visit @OMOTurkiye and join the conversation online with #DirtIsGood.