From Heineken To Haribo: Suzy Socker on Shaping Brands And Breaking Boundaries At Edelman

How is it going in your new role, and what made you take the leap?

Stepping into the managing director role has felt like a natural progression for me. In my previous position as head of operations for our Brand Community, I oversaw everything from performance, client servicing, HR and talent development to leading some of our major global clients.

This experience built a solid foundation in both operational leadership and client service, shaping my approach to fostering growth and high-performing teams.

Now, as MD, I’m all about helping our clients build brands that aren’t just keeping up with cultural changes but are shaping them. To do that, I get to work with an amazing team of specialists across content, social, influencer, events, and business marketing—all driven by creativity and purpose. Together, we’re making sure our clients stay ahead of the game while delivering results that matter.

What are your top priorities for the business?

It’s pretty simple - growth for our people and growth for our clients. Edelman is such a unique place to work. We get to collaborate with world-class clients on a huge range of projects, which means there’s always something new to learn. For me, it’s all about creating opportunities for the team to thrive and grow.

I’m also focused on giving our teams the tools and insights they need to do their best work. We’ve already trained everyone in the UK on ChatGPT, and Edelman tools like Trust Stream which pulls insights from 20 years of Trust Barometer and helps clients stay ahead of what people are really thinking and feeling.

By staying tapped into cultural trends and using insights from Edelman’s Gen Z and Longevity Labs, we’re helping brands earn loyalty and create real connections that last.

What sets Edelman apart in building trust and shaping culture?

Trust is baked into everything we do at Edelman. The Trust Barometer, which celebrates its 25th anniversary next year, has been a go-to source for understanding how trust has changed over time.

What makes us different is how we take those insights and combine them with creativity and cultural understanding. That’s how we help brands not only stay relevant but also navigate challenges and connect with their audiences in meaningful ways. At Edelman, we’re not just throwing ideas at the wall—we’re building brands that matter by balancing authenticity with adaptability.

Tell us about a campaign as an account lead that made you proud?

There’s many to pick from, but two campaigns that stand out are our groundbreaking work with Heineken and Haribo.

For Heineken, The Social Swap is one of the most impactful campaigns I’ve had the privilege to work on. It was born from a desire to tackle the gender bias faced by female soccer pundits, an issue that too often goes unaddressed. Partnering with Jill Scott MBE and Gary Neville, we conducted a bold social experiment where they swapped social media accounts during UEFA Champions League matches. Jill posted from Gary’s account, and vice versa, revealing how their comments were received differently based solely on perceived gender.