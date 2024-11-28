How Heineken Turned the Tables on Football's Gender Bias with a Social Swap

A Bold Social Experiment

Heineken partnered with two of England’s most sucessful ex-footballers and commentators, Jill Scott MBE and Gary Neville, for a unique social experiment. Over five UEFA Champions League matches Scott and Neville would secretly swapped their X accounts, sharing football commentary under each other’s handles.

The results were striking. Scott’s account—now managed by Neville—received five times more sexist comments than Neville’s account. Comments like "Get back in the kitchen" underscored the biases at play, proving that reactions often depend more on the perceived gender of the poster than the content itself.

The experiment demonstrated the power of creativity in challenging ingrained societal biases. By swapping the roles of two well-known football figures, Heineken highlighted the stark contrast in how reactions to commentary differ based on gender. The execution was both clever and engaging, with subtle humour helping to engage audiences with the uncomfortable issue of online sexism. The stunt created a conversation that people were not only willing to take part in but also eager to share, showing how addressing a serious issue with creativity can capture widespread attention and spark real change.

Nabil Nasser, global head of Heineken Brand says: “Heineken wants to be the most inclusive sponsor in football and 'The Social Swap’ shows not only the unfair imbalance in football fan culture but also how important it is that we all give gender bias and online toxicity the red card! As well as tackling the issue head-on by calling out harmful practices, by teaming up with Arwen, we are excited to be able to leverage new AI technology to help fans ditch the negative noise and for this new season keep conversations about football, just about football.”

The campaign’s impact was amplified with a hero film that explained the social swap and shared the results of the experiment. The humour infused into the film allowed Heineken to tackle a heavy subject in a way that felt approachable and relevant, inviting audiences to join the conversation. In doing so, they created a dialogue that felt both fresh and urgent.