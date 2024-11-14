Campaign Spotlight
Don Julio Brings Day of the Dead to the World, One Ofrenda at a Time
Diageo marketer Sophie Kelly discusses how artist-led installations have brought Mexico’s vibrant celebration to the world
14 November 2024
Cultural connection has the power to turn a brand from familiar to unforgettable. More brands today are learning how to tap into culture to build real connections, and Don Julio Tequila is no exception.
The Diageo brand is inviting the world to experience Mexico’s Día de Muertos, (Day of the Dead) through beautifully crafted Ofrenda installations across eight major cities. It’s a heartfelt celebration of remembrance that brings the vibrant beauty of Mexican culture to life—from London to São Paulo and everywhere in between.
Partnering with Mexican artist Betsabeé Romero and floral designer Juan Rentería, the brand has created a celebration that goes beyond a simple display—it’s a tribute to Mexican culture. Through these carefully crafted altars, Don Julio fosters a genuine cultural connection, making the brand feel truly memorable.
Honouring Culture, Expanding Borders
The brief for Sophie Kelly, global head of Agave at Diageo was clear: bring the essence of Día de Muertos and the Mexican culture to a global audience, but with a uniquely Don Julio twist.
The goal was not just to introduce the holiday to new markets, but to engage and educate consumers in a way that felt genuine, inspiring them to truly embrace the celebration. It went beyond showcasing a product—it was about fostering a deeper cultural connection, with Don Julio positioning itself as a brand that unites people to celebrate culture and create authentic, meaningful moments. Through its collaboration with local artists, the multi-city activation transformed Día de Muertos into a global celebration, transcending borders and sparking meaningful conversations across cultures.
According to Kelly, what makes Día de Muertos so powerful is its universal appeal—while rooted in Mexican tradition, it resonates with people from all backgrounds. Don Julio positions itself as the catalyst for bringing this vibrant cultural celebration to cities worldwide, allowing more people to not just witness its beauty but truly embrace it.
“We felt strongly that every country needed to find unique ways to respectfully pull in their local culture, so we left it to each market to bring in local creators to bring their own flair."
Sophie Kelly, global head of Agave at Diageo
Kelly explains, “We of course want people to know that we have incredible tequila that is known for its quality and taste, but it’s strategically important for us that people understand our deep commitment to bringing Mexican culture to a global stage and our love and appreciation for our culture.”
In countries like the U.S., where Día de Muertos has been embraced by the Latino community, Don Julio honours that tradition. But in countries like India, where the holiday is relatively unknown, the brand saw an opportunity to offer something more than just a celebration—it was about sparking a conversation about cultural heritage and the universal bonds humans share. These immersive displays in cities such as Bogotá, Cape Town, and Mumbai were crafted with local creators to ensure authenticity, making the celebration meaningful for each community.
“We’re not only focused on the liquid, but the most important piece here was also that we introduced and established a cultural moment in countries that had never heard of the holiday to begin with, creating authentic, localized engagement,” Kelly explains.
Crafting Cultural Connections
The campaign’s creative direction was guided by the expertise of two Mexican creators: Romero and Rentería. Both were instrumental in ensuring the authenticity of the Ofrenda installations, infusing each piece with deep cultural significance. But the commitment to authenticity didn’t stop there.
Recognising the importance of local connection, Don Julio encouraged each market to infuse its own cultural nuances, inviting local creators to add their personal touch to the global celebration. This approach not only honours the richness of Día de Muertos but also allows the campaign to evolve organically, reflecting the unique identities of the communities it touches.
Over 30 markets worldwide participated, some of which had little to no knowledge of the holiday, while others already celebrated it in a major way. The campaign was driven by an integrated agency model, with Hunter, Gale, and Proud Robinson Partners leading creative ideation, content creation, and digital strategy.
The campaign’s global reach was amplified through tailored strategies that resonated with each market.
From striking out-of-home displays to engaging digital partnerships, Don Julio ensured the celebration reached consumers at every touchpoint. Influencer amplification extended the campaign’s reach across social media platforms, while limited-edition bottles created buzz both in-store and online. Partnerships with Condé Nast Traveler and Associated Press showcased the beauty of the Ofrenda installations, bringing the spirit of Día de Muertos to a wider audience and highlighting Don Julio’s commitment to sharing Mexican culture with the world.