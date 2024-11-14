Don Julio Brings Day of the Dead to the World, One Ofrenda at a Time

Cultural connection has the power to turn a brand from familiar to unforgettable. More brands today are learning how to tap into culture to build real connections, and Don Julio Tequila is no exception.

The Diageo brand is inviting the world to experience Mexico’s Día de Muertos, (Day of the Dead) through beautifully crafted Ofrenda installations across eight major cities. It’s a heartfelt celebration of remembrance that brings the vibrant beauty of Mexican culture to life—from London to São Paulo and everywhere in between.

Partnering with Mexican artist Betsabeé Romero and floral designer Juan Rentería, the brand has created a celebration that goes beyond a simple display—it’s a tribute to Mexican culture. Through these carefully crafted altars, Don Julio fosters a genuine cultural connection, making the brand feel truly memorable.

Honouring Culture, Expanding Borders

The brief for Sophie Kelly, global head of Agave at Diageo was clear: bring the essence of Día de Muertos and the Mexican culture to a global audience, but with a uniquely Don Julio twist.

The goal was not just to introduce the holiday to new markets, but to engage and educate consumers in a way that felt genuine, inspiring them to truly embrace the celebration. It went beyond showcasing a product—it was about fostering a deeper cultural connection, with Don Julio positioning itself as a brand that unites people to celebrate culture and create authentic, meaningful moments. Through its collaboration with local artists, the multi-city activation transformed Día de Muertos into a global celebration, transcending borders and sparking meaningful conversations across cultures.

According to Kelly, what makes Día de Muertos so powerful is its universal appeal—while rooted in Mexican tradition, it resonates with people from all backgrounds. Don Julio positions itself as the catalyst for bringing this vibrant cultural celebration to cities worldwide, allowing more people to not just witness its beauty but truly embrace it.