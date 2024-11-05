Keep Walking: 25 Years of Johnnie Walker's Iconic Brand Platform

This campaign, from its current creative agency Anomaly, adopted a celebratory approach to get people back out in the world again. It featured a mashup of samples from songs including Run DMC and Aerosmith's Walk This Way, Loretta Lynn's version of the iconic These Boots Are Made for Walking and Lou Reed's 1970s' classic Walk on the Wild Side.

Alongside the music, the brand unveiled city takeovers, projecting inspiring quotes from cultural trailblazers, over city skylines and cultural hotspots around the world. It included quotes from cultural icons such as Grace Jones, Mark Twain and Ayrton Senna, visible across New York City, Mexico City, Cape Town, Tokyo and Bangkok amongst others.

This came just as the delayed Johnnie Walker Experience, a visitor attraction based in the heart of Edinburgh offering an immersive experience to socialise and enjoy the brand's whisky in a personalised way, opened its doors.

And while it has adopted various other communications initiatives to take the brand to the world, English promises that Johnnie Walker will still produce big global campaigns. However, she intends for Johnnie Walker's marketing "to be bigger, bolder, more transformative globally."

Activating in local markets has become core to its success, with the brand aiming to connect with people culturally, meaning that bespoke activations in different regions are vital.

"Television is still a very important part of the media mix, and in some markets even more so than others," English adds. "So the change is happening more slowly and more rapidly, depending on the markets you look at. So there's still a role for it, and our current commercials perform really well within that space, but obviously a huge proportion of media spend has also shifted to social media culture and PR and all those kind of spaces where beginning middle and end is a bit more difficult to land. So therefore the whole brand needs to kind of ooze progress and an optimistic take on tomorrow being better than today. And so it's different and that changes the brief, the creative challenge, and how we respond to it."