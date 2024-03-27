Five reasons why … Edelman has formed The Longevity Lab

Edelman and the National Innovation Centre for Ageing (NICA) have unveiled ‘The Longevity Lab’, a global offering and resource for marketers designed to leverage the influential power and economic potential of the world’s 55+ generation.

Comprised of NICA’s extensive global VOICE network of more than 4,000 active citizens and powered by Edelman’s unique understanding of trust and generational influence, The Longevity Lab will be run jointly by Jackie Cooper, Edelman’s Chief Global Brand Officer, and Prof. Lynne Corner, Chief Operating Officer of NICA.