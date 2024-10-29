How Haribo and Edelman's Partnership is Helping Kids and Parents at Halloween

Trick or treating at Halloween is a growing tradition for Brits. This year, £776 million in retail spend has been forecast around spooky season, up from £474 million in 2019.

But not everyone is prepared for gangs of disguised kids arriving on their doorstep. Many have to raid the cupboards for a packet of old stale biscuits, leaving the kids disappointed and the homeowner wishing they’d just switched the lights out and pretended not to be home instead.

A new survey from confectionary-maker Haribo has discovered that 70 per cent of families agree that it’s important to get Halloween right for children, although 60 per cent of grown-ups also confessed to hiding behind the curtains instead of answering the door when the bell rings that evening.

In response, the brand wanted to find a solution to support the children who put a lot of work into their costumes, leading to a creative solution that exemplifies the partnership that it has formed with agency Edelman.

“Halloween has bags of potential to become a bigger and bigger event in the UK,” Phil Murphy, VP of marketing at Haribo UK and Ireland tells Creative Salon. “The Halloween occasion is one where everyone can get involved, and no doubt will continue to grow as grown-ups share the Halloween fun in the future!”

A campaign that is 'Monsters Approved'

Having been appointed Haribo’s strategic partner in May 2023, this is the second campaign for Halloween that Edelman has produced for the brand. It is a continuation of last year’s ‘Monster’s Approved’ concept but in a much expanded form.

The initial social media campaign acted as a Public Service Announcement where Halloween monsters put their foot down against the poor quality of sweet treats they were receiving on doorsteps. This year, things have gone up a notch with the addition of the ‘emergency service’ Treatline adults can call to provide an ultrafast delivery of sweets, formed in partnership with GoPuff.