Breaking Depression’s Hold: Johnson & Johnson Highlights Resilience And Hope In ‘Out of the Maze’

Created by Edelman, the film explores the challenges of severe depression and the resilience of those navigating its impact

27 November 2024

'Breaking Depression: Out of the Maze', a short film developed by Edelman for Johnson & Johnson, explores the profound challenges of living with severe depression and the resilience required to navigate its daily impact. The film takes a bold, artistic approach, moving away from traditional mental health public service announcements to focus on the experiences of both individuals with the condition and their caregivers.

Using a maze as a central metaphor, the film illustrates the feelings of entrapment and repetitive struggles commonly described by those affected by severe depression. This concept was informed by extensive research and social listening, including anecdotes and analogies shared in online communities. Johnson & Johnson and Edelman collaborated with the Global Alliance of Mental Illness Advocacy Networks (GAMIAN) Europe and the European Federation of Associations of Families of People with Mental Illness (EUFAMI) to ensure authenticity in its portrayal of the condition.

“For people living with severe depression as well as their caregivers, the condition can make you feel trapped,” explained Christian Anhut, CCO at Edelman Germany. “Whether it’s cycling through solutions, revisiting the same conversations, or hearing well-meaning advice like, ‘Why don’t you try some yoga?’, we wanted to make those people feel seen while offering hope that, no matter how difficult the journey, there’s a way forward together.”

The film highlights the vital role of caregivers, who often become a stabilising force for their loved ones. From guiding access to specialised care to offering emotional and practical support, caregivers are frequently the key to helping someone with severe depression pursue recovery. However, the toll on their well-being is significant, and the film seeks to honour their resilience and contributions.

“As someone who has watched someone I care about struggle with severe depression, I am so proud of my colleagues at Johnson & Johnson for launching 'Breaking Depression: Out of the Maze'” said Berkin Gökbudak, senior director of commercial strategy for Neuroscience, PH and CVM, Johnson & Johnson. “The evolved campaign hinges on an important insight – the vital role that caregivers play in supporting someone living with severe depression. Often this support network is the key to their loved one attending and remaining engaged in medical discussions, seeking the right support, and finding a path towards recovery.”

Produced by Czar São Paulo and directed by Pedro Giomi and Leo Cosme, 'Breaking Depression: Out of the Maze' emphasises that with perseverance, the right support and shared effort, both individuals and their caregivers can navigate the complexities of severe depression.

Credits

Clients: Alexandra Nisipeanu, Sarah Smith, Johnson & Johnson

Chief Creative Officer: Christian Anhut, Edelman Germany

Directors: Pedro Giomi & Leonardo Cosme

Creative Lead: Joy Chakravorty, Edelman Germany

Creative Directors: Marco Serra & Marcos Alves, Edelman Netherlands

Designers: Christian Arvidsson & Vicky Emery, Edelman UK

Motion Designer: Christopher Boyle, Edelman Germany

Client Leads: Shaun Beedle & Courtney Rosser, Edelman UK

Agency Producers: Christian Berg, Katja Schloemer, Jana Brkic, Edelman Germany

Account Team: Naiema Asraf, Esra Tanrikorur, Komal Vekaria, Aneesa Kaleem, Montse Gonzalez, Johann Luetjens, Edelman UK

Strategy: Chris McCrudden, Imogen Cooper, Edelman UK

Data & Intelligence: George Patterson & Brandon Brown, DXI UK

Executive Producer: Rodrigo Castello, Czar São Paolo

Editor: Rami D’Aguiar, Czar São Paolo

DOP: Fabio Politi, Czar São Paolo

Post-Production: Mosh Post Production

Music & Sound Design: Satellite

3D Illustrators: Two&Tall, BOL Studio

