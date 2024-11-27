Breaking Depression’s Hold: Johnson & Johnson Highlights Resilience And Hope In ‘Out of the Maze’

“For people living with severe depression as well as their caregivers, the condition can make you feel trapped,” explained Christian Anhut, CCO at Edelman Germany. “Whether it’s cycling through solutions, revisiting the same conversations, or hearing well-meaning advice like, ‘Why don’t you try some yoga?’, we wanted to make those people feel seen while offering hope that, no matter how difficult the journey, there’s a way forward together.”

The film highlights the vital role of caregivers, who often become a stabilising force for their loved ones. From guiding access to specialised care to offering emotional and practical support, caregivers are frequently the key to helping someone with severe depression pursue recovery. However, the toll on their well-being is significant, and the film seeks to honour their resilience and contributions.

“As someone who has watched someone I care about struggle with severe depression, I am so proud of my colleagues at Johnson & Johnson for launching 'Breaking Depression: Out of the Maze'” said Berkin Gökbudak, senior director of commercial strategy for Neuroscience, PH and CVM, Johnson & Johnson. “The evolved campaign hinges on an important insight – the vital role that caregivers play in supporting someone living with severe depression. Often this support network is the key to their loved one attending and remaining engaged in medical discussions, seeking the right support, and finding a path towards recovery.”

Produced by Czar São Paulo and directed by Pedro Giomi and Leo Cosme, 'Breaking Depression: Out of the Maze' emphasises that with perseverance, the right support and shared effort, both individuals and their caregivers can navigate the complexities of severe depression.