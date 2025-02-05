Five Things We Learned About... Edelman's Trust Barometer 2025

The concept of trust of one that influences all pathways of society - whether people are particularly conscious of it. It’s a “battle for a civil society”, according to Richard Edelman, CEO of Edelman. “Trust is traditionally conveyed from the top-down,” he explains. “We’ve lost that from leaders and it’s moved peer-to-peer. What happened during Covid moved trust lower which is continuing.”

Within trust lies the concept of grievance - the idea of feeling resentment or injustice. Globally, there is a grievance crisis; the higher the levels of grievance, the lower the levels of trust. “Grievance imposes a trust penalty,” as labelled in the report.

The key takeaway is that while the world’s trust levels are low in numbers, it’s trust in government is the lowest of the four categories investigated. 17 countries showed firm distrust for their governments (52 per cent overall).

Of the 28 countries involved in the Trust Barometer 13 had general elections in the build-up to the report, yet, interestingly, only two saw significant movements in their trust. Argentina and South Africa both saw significant increases in trust - the former remains in the ‘distrust’ zone (a percentage score between one and 49) and the latter in the neutral zone (percentage score between 50 and 59). The remaining 11 countries remain unmoved in not trusting government.

In 2024 the UK ranked bottom in trust levels for government (39 per cent); despite rising to 43 per cent in 2025 and no longer the lowest-scoring, it remains in a distrust zone.