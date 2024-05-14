The Showcase 2024
Edelman : Acting With Purpose And Confidence
Ranking #2 in the UK and making history with the prestigious Titanium Lion at Cannes Lions this year was a defining moment
Edelman snapped up the PR industry's first Titanium award at Cannes Lions this year for a sustainability initiative for logistics company DP World - 'Move to Minus 15' - from the agency's London office. This standout campaign for DPWorld delivered on the agency's mantra that trust drives growth and action earns trust.
Also, with notable work for clients including Hellmann's, Heineken, Dove and the National Innovation Centre for Ageing, the agency showcased its ability to blend creativity with purpose.
Alongside this, several strategic hires throughout the year - including the promotion of Suzy Socker, head of operations to the managing director of brand role - enriched the agency’s expertise and vision.
Earlier this year, the agency launched the Longevity Lab offering for marketers designed to leverage the influential and economic power potential of the world's 55+ generation. The launch was in partnership with National Innovation Centre for Ageing (NICA).
We caught up with Edelman's chief creative officer, Emma De La Fosse to discuss the agency’s achievements and the vision for the future.
Emma De La Fosse, CCO on Edelman's 2024:
What have been the major highlights for your business in 2024?
2024 has been a landmark year for Edelman, creating impact for clients at the intersection of business, culture, and society, and giving leaders the means to act with purpose and confidence.
One of the standout moments for me has been the launch of The Longevity Lab, where I’ve had the privilege of serving as Chief Creative Officer. This initiative is all about unlocking the potential of the often overlooked, but incredibly influential, 55+ generation.
The Longevity Lab equips brands with the expertise and insights needed to engage this demographic, fostering lasting relationships and securing loyalty from an economically powerful audience. Driven by our understanding of trust and generational influence - and supported by NICA’s expansive VOICE network of over 4,000 active citizens - the Lab empowers our clients to unlock this generation’s full market potential.
Another key highlight has been our response to one of the most pressing, business-critical issues of our time: the rise in misinformation and disinformation.
To confront this, we established the Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU), a dedicated global team that helps clients navigate the complexities of today’s reputation risk landscape and safeguard their Trust Capital against the damage misinformation can inflict. With 8 in 10 executives now concerned about the impact of disinformation on their brands, and over a third feeling unprepared to manage these threats, the CDU has arrived at a critical moment.
Through AI and machine learning, the team maps complex networks of disinformation actors, detects emerging threats and identifies false narratives across both mainstream and fringe platforms. It’s pretty mind-blowing stuff.
What is your proudest achievement from the last 12 months?
Without a doubt, it has to be our recognition at the Cannes Lions Festival. Ranking #2 in the UK and making history with the prestigious Titanium Lion was a defining moment for Edelman, and me personally. But this wasn’t just a win for us – it was a moment that redefined the role of PR agencies in the broader agency landscape.
As Julia Monti, Mastercard’s SVP of global communications, so perfectly put it, “One of the key changes we’re seeing in communications – and we saw it at Cannes with legacy PR agency Edelman becoming the first PR agency to win a Titanium Lion – is the continued blurring of the lines between communications and marketing. For me, a PR agency winning in Cannes was super exciting as it ultimately means that we [communications professionals] can all spread our wings that little bit more.”
This recognition aligns with our vision to lead in creative communications, not only in the Brand space, but also across Corporate, B2B, Tech, and Health.
In total, we brought home 16 trophies: four golds, six silvers, and five bronzes, as well as the landmark Titanium Lion for DP World’s transformative ‘Move to -15’ campaign. This success really shows how we’re building brands differently, creating work that pushes boundaries and redefines what creative communications can achieve. What I loved most was how the work spanned nine different clients, who came from every region and won across categories like strategy, creative commerce, social and influencer, digital craft, B2B, gaming, direct marketing, sustainability, and PR.
What are you most looking forward to next year?
2025 marks the 25th anniversary of Edelman’s Trust Barometer. For a quarter of a century, this study has shaped how brands understand and build trust.
This study has been instrumental in shaping how brands understand and build trust, remaining the cornerstone of Edelman’s approach. As Trust becomes more critical than ever, the Trust Barometer continues to provide essential insights into the trust dynamics across government, media, business, and NGOs.
The anniversary will feature special reports, offering in-depth analysis on timely and relevant topics affecting trust today. This year’s focus areas included Trust at Work, Business and Racial Justice, Government, Health, Technology, Climate, and Brand & Politics – each designed to help brands understand and navigate the evolving landscape of trust with precision and purpose.
And how could I not mention AI! In the coming year, I anticipate even greater exploration and innovation in using AI to enhance storytelling, create personalised experiences, and analyse massive data sets to craft more impactful narratives. By 2025, we’ll be pushing the boundaries even further – transforming how we connect with brands and information, unlocking new avenues for creativity, and building stronger, more trusted relationships.
A special shoutout to our new chief AI officer, Gavin Spicer, for spearheading this exciting journey in the UK!
What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year?
2024 has tested the resilience of the communications industry in ways we couldn’t have anticipated. In a world where everything can be seen as political, brands are constantly challenged to navigate a landscape shaped by economic and social upheaval.
This year, balancing authenticity with the need to be sensitive, transparent, and adaptable across fragmented audiences has become crucial, making the role of agencies in delivering trusted communication more important – and more complex – than ever.
The toughest challenge has been finding the right balance between trust-driven messaging and the relentless pace of today’s media. There’s an urgency now, a need to stay relevant in a high-stakes environment where every message matters. For us, it’s been a reminder that creativity isn’t just a value-add, it’s the lifeline of communication. Purpose-led creativity, especially in a climate where the political touches everything, is essential to helping brands build genuine, lasting connections that resonate with audiences on a human level.
Has the addition of any AI solution made a profound impact on your business that was expected?
Absolutely. This year, AI has reshaped how we understand and build trust at Edelman. Our flagship tool, Trust Stream, provides clients with real-time insights into public sentiment. With over 20 years of Trust Barometer data and three million new content pieces analysed daily, Trust Stream allows brands to monitor, measure, and respond to trust dynamics in an ever-evolving landscape.
Gav has been instrumental in bringing AI to life across our UK operations, empowering teams to apply tools that make a difference every day. From Draft Master for refining content, to Research Assistant for tailored market insights, and Analysis Helper for sentiment checks, each tool enriches our ability to connect meaningfully with clients.
As we train every UK team member on ChatGPT by year-end, our commitment to AI is clear: it’s about enhancing human insight with powerful, data-driven precision to meet the needs of today’s rapidly changing media landscape.
Creative Salon on Edelman's 2024
Edelman’s 2024 was a year marked by new leadership, strategic insights, and standout creative work. A series of senior hires brought fresh perspectives and reinforced the agency’s focus on industry innovation. Suzy Socker took the helm as UK managing director, Brand, expanding Edelman’s earned-first approach to building trusted brands. Jenni Mercer joined as UK head of healthcare marketing, a role underscoring Edelman’s continued investment in its healthcare expertise, while Gavin Spicer became Edelman’s first chief AI officer UK, and Joe Carmody stepped into the COO UK role after a decade leading Edelman Ireland.
Amidst this growth, Edelman released its 2024 Trust Barometer which highlighted a societal paradox: while rapid innovation promises prosperity, it also risks deepening distrust. In a pivotal election year for half the world, the report emphasized that public acceptance of innovation is key to societal stability.
In partnership with LinkedIn, Edelman’s sixth B2B Thought Leadership Impact Report found that quality thought leadership is essential for brands to stand out, drive demand, and stay competitive. Based on insights from over 3,500 professionals, the report highlighted its role in shaping perspectives and strategic decisions.
Edelman also collaborated with WARC Advisory on a whitepaper titled "Beyond the Buzz: Examining the Effectiveness of Earned Media." The report explored how digital ubiquity and 'advertising pollution' have reshaped Earned Media's role in driving creativity and effectiveness, urging marketers to reassess their balance across Earned, Paid and Owned strategies.
Edelman’s Longevity Lab launched in partnership with the National Innovation Centre for Ageing (NICA). Aimed at helping brands better connect with the influential 55+ demographic, the Lab draws from NICA’s extensive VOICE network and Edelman’s expertise in generational influence to tap into a powerhouse segment of the market often overlooked despite driving nearly half of global spending.
The agency's success at Cannes Lions 2024 marked its strongest year yet, bringing home nine Lions. The agency’s ‘Move to Minus 15’ campaign for DPWorld won top honors with Gold in the Sustainable Development Goals category, alongside a prestigious Titanium Lion. The ‘Code My Crown’ campaign for Dove also earned a Gold Lion in Creative Strategy, while Edelman’s collaborative ‘Bar Experience’ campaign for Heineken with LePub secured Gold in PR Lions. Other notable wins included a Silver in Creative B2B for DPWorld, a Silver in Entertainment for Dove, and multiple awards across categories
This success culminated in Edleman's wins for Independent Agency of the Year in the Good Track and placing second globally as Independent Network of the Year.
Rounding out the year, Edelman launched several purpose-driven campaigns, with Hellmann’s “No Space for Food Waste” enlisting Twitch creators to spotlight food waste among Gen Z gamers. For Dove, ‘Beauty Never Gets Old’ playfully addressed the brand’s 67-year legacy, challenging age stereotypes and celebrating beauty across generations.
Edelman also championed women’s sports with #SeeHerGame, an inspiring campaign that brought the stories of female athletes at FIFA’s U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia to global social channels.
For Halloween 2024, Haribo reintroduced 'Monsters Approved' to help grown-ups prevent doorstep disappointments. In collaboration with Edelman, the campaign built on last year’s success and showcased a selection of kid-approved sweets, each bearing the official Monsters Approved seal.
Creative Salon Says: There's always been a sense of spirit with Edelman. And with some very bold plays creatively, the agency has had an outstanding year. With standout wins at Cannes Lions, including Gold and Titanium accolades, the agency has demonstrated its ability to deliver exceptional work. Initiatives like the Longevity Lab showcase Edelman’s commitment to tackling contemporary market challenges. With fresh leadership appointments in place, the agency has embraced change with flexibility and confidence. In a landscape where brands need to stand out, Edelman is effectively blending purpose with creativity, delivering impactful solutions that resonate with clients and audiences alike.