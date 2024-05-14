Edelman : Acting With Purpose And Confidence

What is your proudest achievement from the last 12 months?

Without a doubt, it has to be our recognition at the Cannes Lions Festival. Ranking #2 in the UK and making history with the prestigious Titanium Lion was a defining moment for Edelman, and me personally. But this wasn’t just a win for us – it was a moment that redefined the role of PR agencies in the broader agency landscape.

As Julia Monti, Mastercard’s SVP of global communications, so perfectly put it, “One of the key changes we’re seeing in communications – and we saw it at Cannes with legacy PR agency Edelman becoming the first PR agency to win a Titanium Lion – is the continued blurring of the lines between communications and marketing. For me, a PR agency winning in Cannes was super exciting as it ultimately means that we [communications professionals] can all spread our wings that little bit more.”

This recognition aligns with our vision to lead in creative communications, not only in the Brand space, but also across Corporate, B2B, Tech, and Health.

In total, we brought home 16 trophies: four golds, six silvers, and five bronzes, as well as the landmark Titanium Lion for DP World’s transformative ‘Move to -15’ campaign. This success really shows how we’re building brands differently, creating work that pushes boundaries and redefines what creative communications can achieve. What I loved most was how the work spanned nine different clients, who came from every region and won across categories like strategy, creative commerce, social and influencer, digital craft, B2B, gaming, direct marketing, sustainability, and PR.

What are you most looking forward to next year?

2025 marks the 25th anniversary of Edelman’s Trust Barometer. For a quarter of a century, this study has shaped how brands understand and build trust.

This study has been instrumental in shaping how brands understand and build trust, remaining the cornerstone of Edelman’s approach. As Trust becomes more critical than ever, the Trust Barometer continues to provide essential insights into the trust dynamics across government, media, business, and NGOs.

The anniversary will feature special reports, offering in-depth analysis on timely and relevant topics affecting trust today. This year’s focus areas included Trust at Work, Business and Racial Justice, Government, Health, Technology, Climate, and Brand & Politics – each designed to help brands understand and navigate the evolving landscape of trust with precision and purpose.

And how could I not mention AI! In the coming year, I anticipate even greater exploration and innovation in using AI to enhance storytelling, create personalised experiences, and analyse massive data sets to craft more impactful narratives. By 2025, we’ll be pushing the boundaries even further – transforming how we connect with brands and information, unlocking new avenues for creativity, and building stronger, more trusted relationships.

A special shoutout to our new chief AI officer, Gavin Spicer, for spearheading this exciting journey in the UK!

What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year?

2024 has tested the resilience of the communications industry in ways we couldn’t have anticipated. In a world where everything can be seen as political, brands are constantly challenged to navigate a landscape shaped by economic and social upheaval.

This year, balancing authenticity with the need to be sensitive, transparent, and adaptable across fragmented audiences has become crucial, making the role of agencies in delivering trusted communication more important – and more complex – than ever.

The toughest challenge has been finding the right balance between trust-driven messaging and the relentless pace of today’s media. There’s an urgency now, a need to stay relevant in a high-stakes environment where every message matters. For us, it’s been a reminder that creativity isn’t just a value-add, it’s the lifeline of communication. Purpose-led creativity, especially in a climate where the political touches everything, is essential to helping brands build genuine, lasting connections that resonate with audiences on a human level.

Has the addition of any AI solution made a profound impact on your business that was expected?

Absolutely. This year, AI has reshaped how we understand and build trust at Edelman. Our flagship tool, Trust Stream, provides clients with real-time insights into public sentiment. With over 20 years of Trust Barometer data and three million new content pieces analysed daily, Trust Stream allows brands to monitor, measure, and respond to trust dynamics in an ever-evolving landscape.

Gav has been instrumental in bringing AI to life across our UK operations, empowering teams to apply tools that make a difference every day. From Draft Master for refining content, to Research Assistant for tailored market insights, and Analysis Helper for sentiment checks, each tool enriches our ability to connect meaningfully with clients.

As we train every UK team member on ChatGPT by year-end, our commitment to AI is clear: it’s about enhancing human insight with powerful, data-driven precision to meet the needs of today’s rapidly changing media landscape.