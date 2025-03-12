Walkers' Worcester Sauce Returns In Style (As a Giant Floating Crisp Packet)

As superfans flocked to Worcester from as far afield as Glasgow and Derbyshire, Walkers partnered with LADbible to capture the public reaction, testing their ability to pronounce the notoriously tricky town name. The world’s media descended on Worcester with BBC News reporting on the phenomenon while bags were changing hands for more than £100 on eBay.

Due to the overwhelming response from the public and the enduring popularity of the cult flavour, Walkers has announced that a national rollout is now on the way in a special campaign on Meta, Instagram, and TikTok.

The good news will be shared nationally across social media.

Both the initial limited launch and nationwide rollout were developed in partnership with VCCP’s global content creation studio, Girl&Bear; Sips & Bites for organic social; Dept for influencer activations; Good Relations for PR; and OMD for media planning and buying.

Irina Panescu, Senior Marketing Lead at Walkers said “Worcester Sauce flavour crisps have been a fan favourite for years, and we've seen overwhelming demand for their return. By making Worcester the heart of this launch, we’re not just bringing the flavour back, we’re making it bigger, bolder, and even more Worcestershire-y.”

Mark Orbine, Executive Creative Director at VCCP added: “This campaign is all about relaunching Worcester sauce flavour crisps in an iconic way to reignite the nation's love. By transforming Worcester into the ultimate crisp destination, we’re creating an unmissable story that taps into scarcity, humour, and national pride. Walkers have always been at the heart of British snacking, and we’re thrilled to help bring this beloved flavour back in such a unique way."