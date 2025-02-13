Cadbury Creme Egg Releases An Album Of Gooey Love Songs
This Valentine's Day, created by VCCP, the chocolate giant aims to help different egg eaters woo their perfect match through song
13 February 2025
Cadbury Creme Egg has unveiled an album of ‘gooey’ love songs by VCCP, in time for Valentine’s Day. Each of the 10 love songs developed has been written to help different Creme Egg eaters woo their perfect match.
Building on the ‘How Do You Eat Yours’ creative platform developed last year, this campaign takes the idea that how you eat your Creme Egg says everything about you to an extreme, crafting a collection of 10 ‘gooey’ love songs.
Written and developed by VCCP with award-winning audio house SIREN, the songs aim to help different Creme Egg eaters woo their perfect match. This unique album, filled with songs across a variety of romantic genres: My Gooey Boo is an RnB slowdance, Tame This Wild Egg is a country ballad, there is a 90s boy band sendup in Dreaming of Goo and The Shell to My Goo is a classic power ballad.
Each song has been composed to resonate with a specific Creme-Egg-compatible pair and serves as the perfect soundtrack for the couples on the most romantic day of the year. While the unique album of Gooey Love Songs is available to listen to on Spotify, by taking the compatibility test, Creme Egg fans will be in with a chance to win an exclusive Limited Edition Gooey Love Songs Vinyl, filled with real Creme Egg goo.
In addition to the album, ‘Gooey Love’ helps fans determine the compatibility of their relationships based on how they eat their Creme Egg, designed to reveal the personality traits of who you’re most suited for, and what gooey love song to play them. Whether you gobble it down in one, nibble it or maintain eye contact while eating it, the test will reveal your soulmate’s character and quirks. VCCP’s digital experience agency Bernadette created the bespoke personality quiz.
Joshua Collier, Cadbury Creme Egg Brand Manager said: “Creme Egg is all about bringing a bit of fun to the start of the year to ask the age old question of ‘How Do You Eat Yours?’. This update to our core campaign allows us to celebrate this calendar moment in a unique, memorable and Extremely Creme Egg way. Plus, what could be better than a goo-filled vinyl to show how sweet love can really be? Valentine’s Day has never been so gooey…”
Simon Connor, Creative Director, VCCP added: “Last year over 100,000 took the Creme Egg Personality Test (I know) to find out what How You Eat Yours told them about themselves. This year, Creme Egg is back to help people find love with a Relationship Compatibility Test and a collection of Gooey Love Songs written especially for you and your match. And if that wasn't gooey enough, the album is available as a Limited Edition gooey vinyl made with real Creme Egg goo.”
VCCP’s content creation studio Girl&Bear managed the production of the campaign with SIREN Music. Publicis Media drove media planning and buying.
‘Gooey Love’ will run until 26th March and will be supported through social media, digital platforms and radio.
