How TfL Is Celebrating 25 Years of the Brand

Transport for London (TfL) is celebrating its silver jubilee, shining a spotlight on the transport system that is synonymous with getting from A-to-B in Britain's capital. An unlikely source of creativity perhaps, but one that has a rich background in advertising both as a brand and a media owner.

It’s a network that sees millions of passenger journeys made daily, spanning across its breadth of channels from the tube to buses to trams. However, it is an organisation that is still recovering post-pandemic; 2023/2024 data reveals an overall average travel demand of 93 per cent - two percent shy of pre-Covid 2019 - despite its financial reports showing a passenger income of £2.5 billion (up from £2.2 billion in 2022/23).

So entwined with the culture of London is TfL's red buses and underground that its global talkability as a brand is ever-growing. This isn’t just down to tourism but global licensing too; in 2023 TfL announced a multi-year deal with IMG to expand brand engagement globally, which has allowed brands consisting of Arsenal and Uniqlo access to its extensive poster archive and apparel such as gifts and stationary.