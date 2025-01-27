TfL Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary
The integrated campaign, in collaboration with VCCP and Wavemaker UK, showcases the capital's transport hub's milestone
27 January 2025
Transport for London (TfL), in collaboration with creative and media agencies of record VCCP and Wavemaker UK, have unveiled a striking new integrated ad campaign to mark its 25th anniversary.
Drawing on the cultural capital of London, ‘Making Every Journey Matter for 25 Years’ shines a spotlight on the transformative improvements and innovations that have enhanced the lives of TfL customers over the past 25 years. This includes new and extended services, making transport greener, air cleaner, roads safer and ensuring London’s transport system is more inclusive and accessible.
Central to the campaign are a series of vibrant and engaging posters, created by VCCP in collaboration with talented London-based illustrators Charlie Davis, Eoin Ryan, and Raj Dhunna. The illustrative styles blend the timeless essence of TfL’s iconic designs with a bold, modern energy. The posters also feature the special edition 25th anniversary TfL roundel.
The first five illustrations, going live today, depict improvements from the arrival of the ‘Baby on Board’ badge in 2006 and the launch of the Tube night service in 2016, to the introduction of the Oyster card in 2003 and the recent Northern Line expansion to Battersea. The final poster celebrates how TfL supported Londoners and visitors alike to enjoy the greatest show on Earth - the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Further posters will be revealed throughout the year.
The campaign narrative will be brought to life not just from the eye-catching creatives, but also the media activations by media agency Wavemaker UK. From today, and running throughout 2025, the ad campaign will go live across out of home (OOH) poster sites and digital out of home (DOOH) screens within the TfL estate.
As such, Londoners and visitors alike will be able to gaze and take in the adverts as they make their journeys on the Tube, rail and bus networks. In addition, paid social on Meta will further amplify and extend the opportunities to view as well as insertions in Metro on the TfL travel page.
Emma Strain, customer director at TfL said: “Over the last 25 years, the customer has been at the heart of TfL with a steadfast commitment that ‘every journey matters’. We’re extremely proud to showcase the many ways we have improved the lives of all Londoners socially, culturally, economically and environmentally. Putting this vision front and centre of our ad campaign in an eye-capturing way is the ideal way to mark this occasion.”
Simon Learman, creative director, VCCP added: “This campaign is a celebration of one of London’s most iconic brands. TfL has become such an integral part of life in the capital, shaping how people move through and experience the city. We wanted to turn this milestone into a bold, beautiful celebration, one that showcases how deeply TfL cares for its customers and their journeys.”
Oli Halliwell, client managing director at Wavemaker UK explained: “This stunningly crafted campaign provides the perfect platform to mark TfL’s 25th anniversary and reiterate its commitment to making every journey matter. It was vital to ensure these iconic illustrations were showcased far and wide on OOH and DOOH sites across the TfL network. Working in close collaboration with the TfL and VCCP teams we’ve delivered an ad campaign that is certain to be the talk of the town, capturing the attention of Londoners and visitors using the TfL network. We look forward to hearing the conversations it creates and the results it achieves.”
VCCP’s content creation studio Girl&Bear managed production of the campaign, and digital experience agency Bernadette, has overseen the animation of the DOOH elements.
Alongside the posters, a series of activities will be held throughout the year to celebrate the 25 years since the creation of TfL, supporting jobs, homes and economic growth in the capital and beyond.
This includes London Transport Museum marking TfL’s 25th anniversary with a programme including a new photography exhibition which will open in June featuring historic photographs of London’s transport from the 19th century, alongside contemporary images of today, showing how transport has helped shape the capital.
The soon-to-be iconic posters will live alongside pieces of design heritage in the London Transport Museum and will be available to purchase in the Museum’s shop.
Credits
CAMPAIGN TITLE: TfL: Making every journey matter for 25 years
CLIENT: TfL
Miranda Leedham, Mandy Courtney, Lucy Starte, Lisa Shorter, Henry Lee, Jon Hunter
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Simon Learman
HEAD OF ART: Ali Agur
COPYWRITER AND ART DIRECTOR: Matt Allen, Luke Ashton
MANAGING PARTNER: Lindsey George
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: James Johnstone
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Khanyi Ndlovu
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Ottilie Barnes
CSO: Clare Hutchinson
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Hannah Martin, Jennifer Cownie
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Wavemaker
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Charlotte Meyler, James Spencer
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl & Bear
CREATIVE PRODUCER: Phoebe Hazzan
ILLUSTRATORS: Charlie Davis, Eoin Ryan, Raj Dhunna
DESIGNER: Adam Edwards
STUDIO - Scott Mitchell, Thomas Whetnall, Lee Forster, Paul Craig
PRINT MANAGER: Gavin White
ANIMATION PRODUCTION: Bernadette
PROJECT DIRECTOR: Bobby Parmar
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Jon Bancroft
MOTION DESIGNERS: Martin Pavlica, Ondrej Hanel