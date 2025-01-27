TfL Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary

The first five illustrations, going live today, depict improvements from the arrival of the ‘Baby on Board’ badge in 2006 and the launch of the Tube night service in 2016, to the introduction of the Oyster card in 2003 and the recent Northern Line expansion to Battersea. The final poster celebrates how TfL supported Londoners and visitors alike to enjoy the greatest show on Earth - the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Further posters will be revealed throughout the year.

The campaign narrative will be brought to life not just from the eye-catching creatives, but also the media activations by media agency Wavemaker UK. From today, and running throughout 2025, the ad campaign will go live across out of home (OOH) poster sites and digital out of home (DOOH) screens within the TfL estate.

As such, Londoners and visitors alike will be able to gaze and take in the adverts as they make their journeys on the Tube, rail and bus networks. In addition, paid social on Meta will further amplify and extend the opportunities to view as well as insertions in Metro on the TfL travel page.

Emma Strain, customer director at TfL said: “Over the last 25 years, the customer has been at the heart of TfL with a steadfast commitment that ‘every journey matters’. We’re extremely proud to showcase the many ways we have improved the lives of all Londoners socially, culturally, economically and environmentally. Putting this vision front and centre of our ad campaign in an eye-capturing way is the ideal way to mark this occasion.”

Simon Learman, creative director, VCCP added: “This campaign is a celebration of one of London’s most iconic brands. TfL has become such an integral part of life in the capital, shaping how people move through and experience the city. We wanted to turn this milestone into a bold, beautiful celebration, one that showcases how deeply TfL cares for its customers and their journeys.”

Oli Halliwell, client managing director at Wavemaker UK explained: “This stunningly crafted campaign provides the perfect platform to mark TfL’s 25th anniversary and reiterate its commitment to making every journey matter. It was vital to ensure these iconic illustrations were showcased far and wide on OOH and DOOH sites across the TfL network. Working in close collaboration with the TfL and VCCP teams we’ve delivered an ad campaign that is certain to be the talk of the town, capturing the attention of Londoners and visitors using the TfL network. We look forward to hearing the conversations it creates and the results it achieves.”

VCCP’s content creation studio Girl&Bear managed production of the campaign, and digital experience agency Bernadette, has overseen the animation of the DOOH elements.

Alongside the posters, a series of activities will be held throughout the year to celebrate the 25 years since the creation of TfL, supporting jobs, homes and economic growth in the capital and beyond.

This includes London Transport Museum marking TfL’s 25th anniversary with a programme including a new photography exhibition which will open in June featuring historic photographs of London’s transport from the 19th century, alongside contemporary images of today, showing how transport has helped shape the capital.

The soon-to-be iconic posters will live alongside pieces of design heritage in the London Transport Museum and will be available to purchase in the Museum’s shop.

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: TfL: Making every journey matter for 25 years

CLIENT: TfL

Miranda Leedham, Mandy Courtney, Lucy Starte, Lisa Shorter, Henry Lee, Jon Hunter

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Simon Learman

HEAD OF ART: Ali Agur

COPYWRITER AND ART DIRECTOR: Matt Allen, Luke Ashton

MANAGING PARTNER: Lindsey George

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: James Johnstone

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Khanyi Ndlovu

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Ottilie Barnes

CSO: Clare Hutchinson

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Hannah Martin, Jennifer Cownie

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Wavemaker

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Charlotte Meyler, James Spencer

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl & Bear

CREATIVE PRODUCER: Phoebe Hazzan

ILLUSTRATORS: Charlie Davis, Eoin Ryan, Raj Dhunna

DESIGNER: Adam Edwards

STUDIO - Scott Mitchell, Thomas Whetnall, Lee Forster, Paul Craig

PRINT MANAGER: Gavin White

ANIMATION PRODUCTION: Bernadette

PROJECT DIRECTOR: Bobby Parmar

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Jon Bancroft

MOTION DESIGNERS: Martin Pavlica, Ondrej Hanel