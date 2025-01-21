Cadbury and VCCP On Putting a Glass and a Half Into Fighting Alzheimer's

‘There’s a glass and a half in everyone’ is Cadbury’s global brand platform that positively underlines its commitment to helping consumers convey gestures of kindness through gifting its products.

The platform emanated from the ‘glass and a half’ statement featured on Cadbury’s Dairy Milk wrappers for over 80 years.

Beginning with ‘Mum’s Birthday’ in 2017, the much-lauded campaign has won numerous industry awards for creativity and effectiveness from organisation such as D&AD, The British Arrows and the IPA. It quickly became so popular that by 2021 the annual sales value for the company increased by 22 per cent, according to an IPA case study.

The same report also claimed that the number of people who said they’d heard something positive from the brand – or about the brand – had tripled from 3 per cent in the two years before the launch, to 10 per cent afterward.

Created by its global agency of record VCCP, the 'glass and a half' statement has run beyond the initial much-loved ad, with follow-up spots that also featured heartfelt and emotional storytelling such as ‘Bus’, ‘Fence’, and more recently in ‘Garage’, with each focusing on the power of gifting a bar of chocolate.

“The 'glass and a half in everyone' campaign is a big brand idea that serves as a platform for powerful stories,” explains Jonathan McCarthy, head of global brand, Cadbury & Toblerone.

Indeed, so confident is the brand in the platform that it evolved, to a degree, last year with the rallying cry 'Become a supporter and a half' as part of its Club Together football community initiative.