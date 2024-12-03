Unvarnished Truths: How Creativity Can Shift Perceptions of Dementia

Telling Unvarnished Truths

At the heart of these campaigns lies a commitment to authenticity. As Alex Hyde-Smith, CMO at Alzheimer’s Society, explains, “We have to be brave in showing just how devastating dementia is by telling stories like ‘The Long Goodbye.’” The campaign portrays the profound emotional impact of dementia on individuals and families.

Inspired by real stories shared by people affected by dementia, The Long Goodbye presents a heartfelt eulogy reflecting the gradual and painful loss experienced as the disease progresses. This approach, while emotionally challenging, ensures the message resonates deeply with audiences.

According to NCA creative Jules Middleton, the idea for a eulogy came about as a celebration of a person, remembering the qualities that made them, them. "This was something I struggled with when caring for my dad. In those moments of him not knowing my name, staring blankly at the TV, or as he declined physically, it was torture to try and remember how he was ‘before’."

At each stage, as Middleton's father lost aspects of his personality and independence, the grief resurfaced repeatedly. This experience led to the crystallisation of the campaign’s tagline, which Middleton saw as the simplest way to explain dementia to someone unfamiliar with it; "It doesn’t just make the person forget; it makes you want to as well."

The decision to air the campaign a second time was driven by its success in fostering meaningful connections. Feedback from the campaign’s initial run highlighted its authenticity, with many viewers expressing gratitude for seeing their own experiences represented.

Creative Collaboration Built On Trust

The success of the campaigns is rooted in the trust and collaboration between Alzheimer’s Society and NCA. For Middleton, whose personal connection to dementia has influenced her work, this trust has allowed for bold storytelling.

“The feelings of grief, love, sadness, relief, and celebration depicted in ‘The Long Goodbye’ mirror what my family experienced during my dad’s seven-year decline with dementia,” shared Middleton. This emotional truth, combined with real-life stories gathered during development, ensures the campaigns resonate with authenticity.

NCA’s role in supporting Alzheimer’s Society goes beyond just raising awareness—it’s also about helping to build the brand in a way that primes audiences for donations and future campaigns. Another example of this partnership in action is the ‘Nobody Asks’ legacy campaign, which ran alongside ‘The Ultimate Vow’ in 2023. The fundraising effort far exceeded its targets, proving the power of combining creative campaigns with the Society’s focused fundraising strategies.