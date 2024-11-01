New Commercial Arts: Game-changing

It's obvious that any reflection on New Commercial Arts' (NCA) year must start with its acquisition by WPP and the agency becoming a key component within Ogilvy's global creative network.

As well as marking what looks like an early sale for the four-year old NCA (and the second such deal by its founders David Golding and James Murphy), Murphy became CEO of Ogilvy UK.

In an interview with Creative Salon earlier this year, Ogilvy’s global CEO Devika Bulchandani described how NCA shares her “belief and ambition of re-architecting and reimagining the industry” - characteristics the network will look to further utilise.

But despite the takeover being the culmination of the agency’s 2024 - and its biggest talking point - NCA also produced some of its best work to date. It pulled out all the stops this year for Sainsbury's Christmas ad for which it created a large-scale production embracing Roald Dahl’s BFG, a voiceover by Stephen Fry, and a soundtrack recorded with a 54-piece orchestra at Abbey Road Studios.

Hannah White, managing director, tells us about the game-changing year.