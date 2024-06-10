Sainsbury’s Summer Campaign Asks The Question 'What Do We Get?': Satiating All Summer Cravings

The 30” TV ad, starring real-life Sainsbury’s colleagues, opens with the line “Hey Sainsburys, kids get all summer off. What do we get?”. The colleagues then share suggestions from Sainsbury’s new summer range, showing that Sainsbury’s has something to help even adults enjoy the summer – whether it’s a Taste the Difference picnic in the park, an ice cream cookie sandwich on your way home from work or an impromptu epic BBQ night on a Wednesday.

The ad closes as Sainsbury’s brand VO Stephen Fry asks “Want to serve up a great summer for everyone? Ask Sainsbury’s. Sainsbury’s, good food for all of us.”

Ian Heartfield, founder and chief creative officer at NCA, said: “We can’t get the summer off, but we can spread out the picnic rug, fire up the BBQ, and eat and drink al fresco. And that’s about as good as adult life gets.”

The TV ad will be supported by through the line executions across TV, online, instore, radio and outdoor, including motion sites at Waterloo, Euston and London Bridge stations, as well as two special build sites. Media planning and buying has been done by PHD and EssenceMediacom.

NCA was appointed by Sainsbury’s in April 2023, and launched its new brand platform ‘Good Food for All of Us’ that aims to provide access to innovative and affordable, great tasting food for all customers.

