Vitality Redefines Insurance With 'Life's Pretty Good'

In the new film, the health and life insurance company reveals the powerful statement that ‘you can live up to five years longer with Vitality’, which comes from the findings of a comprehensive study spanning seven years, from 465,000 Vitality members. The study, peer-reviewed by the London School of Economics (LSE), looked at the impact of going from an inactive lifestyle to an active one, finding it could reduce their mortality by up to 57 per cent, which is equivalent to increasing their life expectancy by up to five years.

The biggest improvements in life expectancy were seen in those who went on to be active five days a week, doing, for example, a run or walking 10,000 steps. Notably, those who increased their activity levels by a lesser extent - getting active only one or two days a week – could still increase their life expectancy, on average, by over two years, demonstrating that even small lifestyle changes can lead to significant health benefits.

Developed in partnership with its agency of record, VCCP, the campaign challenges the traditional perception of life insurance as a distant safety net. Instead, Vitality demonstrates how life insurance can become an active tool for improving everyday life. By encouraging and rewarding people for physical activity and healthy habits, Vitality demonstrated it can help its members live for up to five years longer.

Since the launch of ‘Move Forward with Vitality’ in October 2023, the campaign has driven significant business success, recently winning best financial services campaign at the Marketing Week Awards 2024.

Since the campaign launched, Vitality has increased brand trust by 11ppt, and in the first 6 months after launch, more than doubled the number of additional lives covered than in the previous year's same period.

VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear commissioned production company, Rattling Stick to bring to life the new ‘Life’s pretty good’ campaign with media led by Walk-In Media. The campaign launches today and will run across the UK throughout 2025, appearing on TV, OLV, Social and radio.

Keith Kropman, chief marketing officer at Vitality said: “Launching our campaign this week, has been a chance for us to bring to life the real and meaningful difference our life insurance has on our members.

“The campaign focuses on Vitality’s unique approach to health and wellbeing, and how by embedding this within our insurance, we are actively demonstrating how life insurance can become an active tool for improving everyday life”.

Liam Wilson, creative director at VCCP, said: “Cruising with the top down, sound up, bopping his head to his favourite tune - Stanley the Dachshund is absolutely loving life babe. Who wouldn't want 5 more years of that? Sign me up.”

